Nyt.fi | Identical and absurd Superstore situation comedy published on Netflix – Series takes a stand on workers’ rights

The imaginary store Cloud 9 of the Superstore series is a melting pot of different religions and worlds of thought.

“Tomorrow will be similar to today. I know that because today was just like yesterday. ”

In this way, Amy (America Ferrera) describes his work in a hypermarket Superstorein the first episode of the series.

The U.S. situation comedy series is set in the store of the imaginary hypermarket chain Cloud 9. It resembles Walmart – or by a distance the Finnish Prisma – but Amy’s utterance could not be further from the reality of the series.

The series rarely leaves the store and its parking lot, not once in the first season, and most of the episodes are located entirely within the walls of the Cloud 9 store. Despite this, already during the first seasons, the series sees a tornado, fire and childbirth, among other things.

The series, which premiered in 2015, was released on Netflix in early 2021. And good that it was released – it’s one of the funniest new series discoveries.

Due to the Netflix release Superstore has gotten a lot of new fans who didn’t even know about the whole series before. In Finland, it is currently available in five seasons. The sixth season was released in the United States this year, and authors have reported it to be the last.

Series was created by an American Justin Spitzer, also known as The Office as a screenwriter for the situation comedy (2005-2013). There are clear similarities in the series: both are located in the workplace and follow the daily lives of a particular workforce.

On the other hand, the series also resembles that arrived at Netflix last fall Return to the pulpit series (2009-2015). At the center is a study group instead of a work group, but community college brings together people from different life situations as well as working in a hypermarket.

Superstoren the scenes in the pause room are reminiscent Return to the pulpit series of study room scenes as well The Office meeting room scenes. In addition, all three series feature several holiday-themed special episodes.

Superstore has probably also taken influences from previously released in-store comedy series. These include the British Trollied (2011–2018) and the United States Chuck (2007-2012).

Despite this Superstore is unique in many ways in the series and has received good reviews from critics. The Guardian wrote after the first season, that series is “weird, promising and fun”. Variety wrote since the last season, that series has not been afraid to change over time.

Many have worked at some point in their lives in customer service work. This does From the superstore particularly identifiable. The characters in the series represent different types of people in the workplace that probably seem familiar to many viewers. Indeed, most of the humor in the series relies on the recognizable features of the characters.

Because hypermarket work doesn’t require any training or previous work experience in a particular industry, and at least the Cloud 9 store can get you to work with little effort, the crowd is really variegated. The age of the workers varies from underage to 90, and these people would probably not make friends anywhere else.

The core team of the series consists of eight employees of the Cloud 9 store. There is a bird lover Dina (Lauren Ash), the paperless immigrant Mateo (Nico Santos), Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi), teenage Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura) and the sarcastic Garrett (Colton Dunn). The store is run by Glenn (Mark McKinney), whose voice is reminiscent of the Kermit frog.

Over the course of the series, viewers get to follow several love stories, but one of the relationships gets more screen time than the others. School dropout Jonah (Ben Feldman) and department head Amy will be interested as soon as Jonah starts working on Cloud 9 in the first episode of the series. Amy’s actress America Ferrera is also the producer of the series.

Colorful and almost anything can happen in the hallways of a bright hypermarket. The absurdity of the series is illustrated, for example, by the fact that in the second season, a representative of Cloud 9, dressed as a cloud, Kyle the Cloud 9 Cloud, is arrested for eating 14 people. Store manager Glenn is relieved to hear that Kyle was in the cloud at the time of the incident.

In addition to the group of employees, the series monitors customers’ blunders. When the scene changes, the transition is seen as people doing business in the strangest of woods – one riveting a towel in the bathroom and another hawking a candle.

In addition to being fun and identifying with the characters, the series takes a stand on the problems of the real world of work. In the superstore addresses, inter alia, workers’ rights to strike, health care and maternity leave. In addition, racism, sexual harassment and workplace harassment are highlighted.

The series also reviews several ethical issues. Should arms be sold in the shop? What about birth control pills? Cloud 9 is a melting pot of different religions and worlds of thought. Current political issues are discussed, reflecting them on the worldviews of different workers.

In December 2020 Deadline reportedthat SuperstoreThe series is becoming a spin-off focusing on the lives of Cheyenne and her wannabe rapper Bon. In March, however, it was announced that plans for a new series had been canceled.

Now that Finns have found a pair with Netflix, you can Superstore also act as an inspiration for new Finnish series. The Office a Finnish version has already been made Office (2017–2019). So why not a Finnish hypermarket comedy series?

The Finns queuing buckets and the broken bottle return vending machines in grocery stores would have enough humor for several production seasons.