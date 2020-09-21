Nyt.fi | How well do you know Frends? Test with this Visa

A new Frendit special episode is being made for HBO Max. In anticipation of that, we did Frendit-Visa, where fans of the series get to test their skills.

What is Chandler Bing’s job? Were Ross and Rachel on a break?

Frendit (1994–2004) draws new generations to the edge of the screen. HBO Max’s revamped streaming service, HBO Max, announced early in the year that it would make “one unwritten special episode” of Frende.

All the main actors in the series Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer make a comeback.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic special period descriptions have had to be postponed. Nothing has been revealed about the content either. It can be an extra episode where familiar characters return to old landscapes or, for example, a conversation program where the main actors reminisce about the past.

Now is a good time for every Frendit fan to look through the production seasons or awaken memory humps from the twists and turns of the series. We put together a test where every true fan can test their knowledge. You can find it at the end of the article.

Not all of the original episodes in the series have become obsolete. Screenrant listed last year ten problematic points that have provoked criticism from viewers today.

The series is criticized for, among other things, the lack of ethnic diversity, sexist jokes, and homo- and transphobia. The homosexuality and transphobia of the Frends and Seinfeld, another favorite series of the 1990s, is also discussed in this HS story published last year.

The production of the series has also taken a stand on the criticism presented to it. In June, another creator Marta Kauffman In a panel discussion with the American television festival ATX, the United States apologized that all the protagonists in the series are white.

Criticism despite Frendit still managing to entertain many for 236 episodes. The popularity of the series to the present day, as well as its ability to reach ever new generations, has been considered many times.

Perhaps the best analysis published in recent years has been done Critic of The New York Times Wesley Morris. He wrote in September 2019 that the series ’comedy is effortless, as the choice of the series’ lead actors has been one of the best in TV history.

Morris notes that the whole series has always been based on a group of friends who make you feel like you are one of them from the couch at home.

“It has always been about us – me and these six people – and I obviously resistant tarpeestani know what belongs to them, even though I have known for 25 years,” he writes.

Correction 21.9. 4:21 p.m .: Modified Visa’s eighth question to read “how many times has Ross been married”. The original design was “how many times does Ross get married during the series”.