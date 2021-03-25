Nyt.fi | High school students now share memes related to student writing with their Instagram @ ytlbelike account: “You can unleash there and feel connected as well”

Aleksi Suoninen maintains a meme account, which offers refresher and peer support to Korona-era high school graduates.

”Ku halfway through the experiment you start to think about what kind of memes you can make from it ”

In the picture, the man holds his hands at his waist and looks frustrated.

This is one of the memes posted to your @ ytlbelike-Instagram account. Established in the spring of 2020, the Ytlbelike account specializes in images and videos dealing with student writing. The account currently has approximately 17,100 followers.

An account is especially important for those preparing for and participating in student writing. Spring writings are currently underway, so right now @ytlbeliken memes are being shared diligently.

The name of the Instagram account refers to the Matriculation Examination Board, whose different divisions are responsible for examinations in different subjects. The task groups of the sections plan the future experiments and the auxiliary members of the sections, ie the sensors, are responsible for inspecting the experiments.

For example, if the exam is too difficult or the questions are unclear, the focus is often on the Student Examination Board, or YTL.

Ytlbelike account owned by a 20-year-old Aleksi Suoninen. Suoninen has enrolled as a student last spring at Äänekoski High School. He says almost all of the memes posted to the account come from his followers who participate in this spring’s student writings.

Spring student writing is currently in the middle of nowhere. The first day of writing was Tuesday, March 16, when the contract began with a test of mother tongue and literacy. On the same day, there was an exam for those who wrote in Finnish or Swedish as a second language.

For the most part, the writings will end no later than Wednesday, March 31 next week, when it will be time for chemistry and health knowledge exams. After this, there is only a test of the Sámi mother tongue left, which will be held on Wednesday, April 7th.

The coronary situation the writing task in the middle has been exceptionally heavy for many high school students. Suoninen believes that the importance of the Ytlbelike account has been emphasized when less talk has been given about the writing face-to-face.

Suoninen hopes that the memes published to the account will make it easier for high school students and bring joy to a stressful time. He says the purpose of memes is to liven up the minds of the authors.

“The idea is that high school students get to pick up after the exams and bring it out of their own feelings through pictures as well. You can dispel that bad feeling there and also feel connected. ”

The Ytlbelike account is community-based. Followers tag their friends under the pictures and send moneys suggestions to Suoninen. Suoninen says he talks a lot with his followers and asks about their feelings in his Instagram story.

Account has not been owned by Suoninen since the beginning. Last spring, the account was maintained by another owner. Suoninen says that Ytlbelike offered him peer support during his own student writings.

“When I wrote it myself, those memes cheered up my mind. They became a feeling that I might not be the only person who doesn’t read the scriptures that much. ”

The peer support Suoninen received encouraged him to buy an Instagram account for himself when the founder of the account was looking for a new owner for it. Suoninen already owned other meme accounts, and he saw growth potential in the Ytlbelike account.

Maintaining an account is currently a hobby for Suoninen. However, he says money will come if he manages to make the effort to find partners.

Veined says he owns a total of eight popular Instagram meme accounts. These include @posts, @wilm annotations, and @fact information.

The Ytlbelike account is the smallest of these, but it is distinguished by a precise target group: high school students participating in student writing.

A Ytlbelike account currently takes about a couple of hours a day from Suoninen. Although memes are currently being released at a rapid pace, maintaining an account is not as busy throughout the year. Memes are published little outside of writing periods.

“It always goes in such a cycle that when there are writings, all the memes come. I’ve been trying to figure out what there could be published when there is no writings, but it is quite difficult. “

Although Suoninen has several accounts, Ytlbelike currently spends most of his time. He says he publishes at least twenty images a day with a Ytlbelike account.

Suoninen says that the number of pictures depends on how much he gets from his followers. For example, after writing in the mother tongue, there will be a lot of picture suggestions, as it is a mandatory writing material for everyone. According to Suoninen, the best jokes are invented from the mother tongue test.

This spring, several memes have joked about Yeboyah’s song Elovena, which was one of the material options in the native language writing test.

“I can’t publish all the posted memes because there’s going to be quite a lot of repetition. However, I dare say that I will put 80% of what comes to me into account. ”

Suoninen says he does not publish memes that contain radical opinions. He hopes no one will offend the pictures he has published.

“Something has come in there sometimes if you have used something wrong or a barking word. I have removed a couple of meemiä, when I’m not actually figured out that something is not quite ready. “

However, Suoninen says that the feedback he has received has been mainly “insanely good”.

“The general feedback is that you can relieve the gang’s stress in the middle of the scriptures and make you laugh, even if it’s a bad day because of the scriptures.”