Nyt.fi | Helsinki’s urban environment has been joking on Twitter for years, and there are already more than 30,000 followers – “No one expected a boring agency to be fun”

The Twitter account of the urban environment treats its own industry with self-irony and the feedback from the citizens is a bit joking. “We realize that not all things can be made into humor,” says communications designer Daniel Helander.

“Are received feedback that jokes are not part of good communication. I like it if you disagree, ”the Helsinki Urban Environment industry tweeted in 2019.

More than 6,000 users have liked Tweet.

The Twitter account of the Helsinki City Environment is responsible for the update @HelsinkiKymp, which is Finland ‘s most popular city organization on Twitter.

The Urban Environment Division takes care of the planning, construction and maintenance of the Helsinki urban environment, building supervision and environmental services.

With a Twitter account, followed by almost 33,000 users, the urban environment communicates issues related to the city of Helsinki, such as felling trees, nature conservation work, bike streets and road maintenance.

The account is humorous: one’s own industry is treated with self-irony and the feedback from the townspeople is a bit joking.

The urban environment also includes the plowing of the streets of Helsinki.

In January, the winter surprised the Finns and also Helsinki it rained tens of cents of snow.

With the snow, there was feedback to the urban environment, asking, among other things, what it takes to plow or when plow cars arrive on their own street.

In its press release, the urban environment industry says that plowing will first take care of the most important public transport routes, sidewalks and the most important bicycle routes.

Snow plowing will move to the residential streets once the main roads have been plowed and the snow has faded.

The Urban Environment also responded to several questions that citizens think about with tweets, for example:

January 7: “How many have already had time to go skiing? (So ​​on the track, not on the street.) ”

January 11: “Snow has come again and a lot more is coming. Keep the hurry and the plows on the move. Your home street will be plowed again last. ”

January 13: “Helsinki’s snow situation updated on the map. (Joke. Actually, the map service is / was disrupted. Sorry for that.) “

Why does the plowing of snow evoke so many emotions?

“Of course it’s a concrete thing. You will see it immediately. It may also seem that there were no plowing days in Helsinki the previous winter. Now the snow has come in really large quantities in a really short time, ”the urban environment communications planner and fancy manager Daniel Helander responsible.

According to Helander, the jokes are conceived together, but they don’t need to be approved by the industry management team.

“Here you are trusted and believed to be able to make funny posts. We are also aware that not all things can be made into humor. ”

Some of Helsinki’s urban environment may be more familiar with its former name, the City of Helsinki Construction Agency.

The name was changed in June 2017 in connection with an organizational change where the City Planning Agency, the Real Estate Agency, the Building Control Agency, the Environment Center and of course the Construction Agency merged.

In its communications, the building agency was known for its dry humor, the style of which the urban environment has continued on Twitter.

Communications Manager Heikki Mäntymäki says that communication in the urban environment is not limited to Twitter or social media, but the urban environment also publishes a lot of bulletins and organizes various public events for the townspeople outside Korona time.

Pine hill however, according to Twitter, may be the most visible channel for many in the urban environment.

“We always try to be self-ironic and see fun in our own actions. When Twitter once started to have fun posting, no one expected a boring agency to be funny. ”

“With the help of humor, things can be made differently interesting and we always try to find things that are fun for the townspeople. It can be highlighted on Twitter, but we’ve found that similar plowing issues work on Facebook as well. ”

The number of followers has also risen at a steady pace. At the beginning of 2015, the construction agency had about 7,000 followers on Twitter. Now, Twitter in an urban environment is followed by nearly 33,000 followers.

In 2015, Helsingin Sanomat was interviewed by a spokesperson who maintained a Twitter account, a humorist Lauri Hännista. In an interview, he says that the construction agency’s someactiveness arose in part from the need for the agency to be seen as a “grieving agency” in the past.

Helander estimates that more than 95 percent of reactions to the urban environment on Twitter are positive. However, not everyone jokes.

“Of course there may be some criticism. It would be hoped that the official industry of the city would not communicate in a fun way but only in a matter-of-fact and formal way. Some don’t feel it’s at all appropriate to joke on the internet, ”Helander says.

Spring is coming and soon the plowing of the snow is over from this winter. Where is the next joke with an urban Twitter account?

“Spring jokes depend on the weather, whether it’s coming winter or something. Usually, the discussion is sparked by the removal and clearing of snow and sand in the spring, ”Helander says.

Yet however, it is not the time to move street dust and sand, as winter surprised Finns once again in March.

On Tuesday, March 9, low pressure from the West brought a strong snowstorm in the metropolitan area and the streets were filled with snow again. Bad weather also caused several accidents in the metropolitan area.

“We warn you too. There will be a lot of snow. Driving conditions in many places very poor and visibility poor. Caution is advised in traffic, ”the urban environment tweeted.

“Your home street will be plowed again last.”