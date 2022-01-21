Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nyt.fi | Harsh conspiracy theories are now spreading in Finland – a charming teenage girl proclaimed “truth” on stage when Now attended a vaccine-critical event

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

False propaganda against coronary vaccines is widely disseminated in Finland: on social media, discussion boards, podcasts and demonstrations. Now he found out what the Finnish vaccine network is like – who disseminates disinformation, where and why.

From a small there is a rap from the stage:

“What if it’s all part of something much bigger …”

People will start to pace the music at Rautatientori on the evening of late November. Visually, there are a few hundred gangs. It is windy and freezing, but there seems to be a warm spirit here. The public will see a sign that reads “freedom over fear”.

Related topics

.
#Nytfi #Harsh #conspiracy #theories #spreading #Finland #charming #teenage #girl #proclaimed #truth #stage #attended #vaccinecritical #event

See also  Covid today France, 305 thousand infections and 227 deaths in 24 hours
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The ten best-selling books of week 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.