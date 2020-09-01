Nyt.fi | Goose pasta bar dishes touch the Italian pasta experience

Goose pastabar

Quick test

Where? Eerikinkatu 44, tel .: 041 317 3281, goosepastabar.com.

Because? Tue – Fri 11–23 and Sat 12–23 (kitchen open until 10 pm).

How much? Pasta 13–19 e and appetizers 2–9 e. Lunch 12 e.

Clear? No.

Pick up or shipment? Pickup.

Kamppia may have been marked by taverns and Asian restaurants, but at the beginning of the year word began to rush about the promising pasta restaurant that opened on Eerikinkatu in February.

Goose pastabar was born in a two-storey space vacated by the Turkish restaurant Antioch of Atabar. Antioch Atabar has been operating here since 1991, so the place is probably familiar to many.

Goose pastabari is piloted by those who have become acquainted with the Linko pizzeria and have since become enthusiastic about fresh pasta. Kaisa Aalto and Saku Klinga.

The duo first tested their concept on a restaurant day from a Red Mountain window. Now fresh pasta is created in the restaurant of your own restaurant – eggs are consumed every day for 300-400, their yolks end up in pasta dough and the proteins in cocktails, for example.

Despite the Italian expertise found in the kitchen, Goose reportedly invests in his own style of “freestyle meining”, where the supply sometimes changes quickly depending on the raw materials available. The agility and relaxation seem to characterize the whole block cup anyway.

Narrow but a promising list has been scratched on a wall chalkboard.

During the August visit, there are five dosing options, three built on vegetables, one on fish and one on meat. Vegan versions of the two servings, including pasta, are available.

The February visit, just before the corona managed to restrict the operation of restaurants, Goosen, ie beef ragu pasta hit the closest Italian pasta experience, what I have received in Finland at the time.

On top of a wide, knife-cut paprika paste was a moderately slightly melted grated parmesan. The beef kick was stewed in an airtight bath overnight and on top of the sauce for another day.

In addition to mushrooms, the sophisticated mild portobello serving was accompanied by sage, truffle puree, parsley oil and parmesan.

The chanterelle pasta I tasted in August was downright ridiculously good, the best pasta dishes I’ve ever eaten. In addition to mushrooms and pasta, tarragon oil, spring onions, caramelized onions and parmesan were found in the portion.

The chanterelle paste had been used for the autumn mushroom harvest.­

Goosen the interior is characterized by a playfulness that, despite its eclecticism, stays on the elegant side. The furniture has reportedly been acquired second-hand or donated, for example, different paired chairs and grandma-style coffee cups. The big mirror is a cancellation from the previous actor, a disco ball left over from the Midsummer party hangs on the ceiling. People’s news from 1979 rests on the table, and a stuffed goose, which has been given as a living room gift, rattles on the window.

On the street, the red neon light of Antioch has changed to the word Goose, but the glow is familiar, as are the pimped awnings.

Spectacular, delicious and quality dishes, as well as an appealing friendly atmosphere – a pasta restaurant that makes good use of tradition and experimentation is a clear new favorite.