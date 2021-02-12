Nyt.fi | Good Pillow, an anti-arms law activist, sues the leader of My Pillow, a company that supports Trump and spreads conspiracy theories.

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow pillow company, is perhaps the toughest Trump supporter. In February, student and activist David Hogg sued him for a “pillow war”.

Harvard university student and activist David Hogg, 20, on embarked on a so-called pillow war.

Hogg survived the school shooting in Parkland in 2018 and is one of the founders of March for Our Lives, which calls for stricter gun laws. He was recently founded by a software developer William LeGaten, 26, with your own company that sells pillows.

The company aims to compete with a Trump supporter and a millionaire Mike Lindellin, 59, against the MyPillow pillow company.

The idea was initially just a joke created in tweet, but now the company is really emerging.

On Tuesday night, Hogg and LeGate announced the name of the company: Good Pillow.

The company’s own Twitter account has been hot since Tuesday.

Hogg described to The Washington Post that he was living a strange time.

“We’re in the middle of a global pandemic, I’m going to college because of it remotely and now I’m setting up a pillow company as my second start-up business – before I can even drink legally.”

LeGate is funding the idea.

“I turn my bitcoin into pillows. It will be either the smartest or the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. It will be seen then, ”he commented to the magazine.

The manufacture of pillows has not yet begun. The duo has asked people on social media to tell them what kind of pillows and what color pillowcases they like.

According to Hogg, he and LeGate are the “antithesis” to MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

“We don’t need a private plane like he has.”

Lindell, who is currently threatened by roughly all possible lawsuits, is one of the toughest Donald Trumpin supporters.

Unlike many other companies and Republicans who have taken a nest resignation from the former president since the conquest of the House of Congress, Lindell has continued to defend Trump.

In January, Lindell was filmed in front of the White House five days before the president Joe Biden inauguration. According to The Guardian, he was carrying a stack of papers, the notes of which he thought were trying to justify Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency.

Lindell has diligently disseminated stories of electoral fraud based on conspiracy theories. He has shared his stories of election fraud, at least on Fox News and his Twitter account.

Read more: Fox News anchors are millionaires who incite Americans against each other – Now the right-wing channel lost Trump, how is that?

At the end of January, Lindell received a permanent ban on Twitter and Twitter several department stores pulled Products from the Lindell-owned pillow company out of sale. Lindell blamed the events on a “cancel culture”.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Lindell said that he focuses on bringing out “Machine election fraud”.

Lindell’s focus has been on Dominion Voting Systems, a manufacturer of software that mainly uses voice counting. He said he hoped Dominion would sue him because “there’s our evidence for the most part”.

Dominion lawyers have already taken legal action against Trump’s allies, who are spreading other conspiracy theories.

The company has previously sued Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giulianin, to the Court on the Counting of Votes and the Dominion dissemination of false information. The lawsuit seeks more than $ 1.3 billion in damages and is based on more than 50 statements made by Giuliani in legislative hearings, Twitter, podcasts and the media.

The To the Washington Post, Lindell commented well on Good Pillow’s entry into the pillow market.

“It’s a good thing for David Hogg that he’s trying to make a pillow. As long as he doesn’t infringe on people’s patents, so good for him. ”