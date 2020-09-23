Nyt.fi | Gastrogrill Muré performs straight portions of steaks, but the gimmick paid off in appetizers and desserts

Gastrogrill Muré

★★★

Where? Korkeavuorenkatu 4, tel. +358 10 316 0006, gastrogrillmure.fi.

Because? Tue – Fri 11.30–15 and 17–24 and Sat 14–24.

How much? Appetizers and snacks 4–17 e, main dishes 22–46 e, side dishes 6 e and desserts 11 e. Lunch portions 10.70–27 e.

Clear? No.

Pick up or transportation? Pickup.

In these times, setting up an honest meat restaurant requires a square. Climate change should be curbed, and one way would be to reduce meat consumption. In June, however, the steakhouse Gastrogrill Muré opened in Ullanlinna.

Muré is the meat house Atria’s restaurant. Atria Meat won the “unofficial World Steak Challenge” in 2018 and 2019, and the company wanted to showcase its products by setting up a restaurant.

Atria grabbed the kitchen manager Teemu Bomanin, who has steakhouse experience at Grotesk and places like Finnjävel and Ultima in his resume.

The opening was to be held in mid-March, but the coronavirus messed up the plans.

The restaurant the atmosphere is elegant and easily approachable. The theme of the place is underlined by a raw meat cooking cabinet and a wall decoration drawing of a beef carcass and its parts. The whole is modern but warm.

The best part of the appetizers is the lard, the fullness of which is freshly refreshed by the acidity of the apple. The sinful spread would miss the bread worth it and not the dull pale basic twist.

The served beef breast has a nice fat that brings smokiness and flavor, but the Waldorfin salad wrapped inside a thin slice of slice suffers from a pre-existing aftertaste.

A dull chicken liver mousse needs airiness, and sweet plums do not save a muddy whole. The grilled brioche is cardboard-like.

Tartar is pretty, the meat of the organic heifer rests in the middle of green herb oil in a dense thin disc, and the yolk matured into a solid gel adorns half of the steak. However, the tartar steak itself is dry, no moisture is released from the yolk, and the mayonnaise flavored with black garlic and the herb oil dominated by dill make the taste experience confusing. Tartar has become the basic dish of Helsinki’s restaurants, and a better performance would be expected from the meat restaurant in particular.

Main dishes For the idea is to order a steak and pastels with side dishes. Chalkboards tell you what farm the different meats come from. The location, on the other hand, is not specified, let alone marked on the map. According to the waiter, this is due to the fact that the meat comes from Atria’s contract premises, which number 6,000 pieces. In addition to the producer’s premises, the intensity of the meat’s taste, tenderness and level of marbling on a scale of 1 to 10 are recorded on the boards.

We order entrecôten and chateaubriand, ribs and tenderloin. The waiter makes sure the kitchen can cook them to the best maturity they see.

According to the chalkboard, the entrecôte comes from the Partala farm, eight for taste, six for tenderness and nine for marbling. Chateaubriand comes from Hovilahti farm, seven for taste, eight for tenderness and three for marbling.

The meat takes you to the main role, as the steaks arrive on the table alone on plates with keel, seasoned with salt alone. Side dishes and tumblers come in their own cups.

The French were top notch, and delicious flavors were found in the entrecôte.­

The first piece of entrecôte is frighteningly ripe, albeit reddish, but the steak grits really succulent and red towards the thicker head. On the edge is left a taste-bringing fat that literally melts in your mouth.

The chateaubriand has a tenderness for all the money, but the steak isn’t quite as tasty as the fatter entrecôte. The numbers on the chalkboards keep itching.

The side dish choices hit the button, as you can immediately see from Muré’s French fries that you can find a skilled potter in the kitchen. It’s a must to grab a couple of burning hot French fries for a taste – impossibly good! Salty, crispy on top, soft on the inside, just the right thickness for a chubby little chilli. The potatoes are fried a few times, the waiter smiles. Kelpo is also a simple iceberg lettuce smoothed with ranch sauce, blue cheese and bacon crumbs, as you would expect from this restaurant.

Desserts are quite chunky on top of a steak meal. Tiramisu is deconstructed for some reason, and the cake has a grainy feel. The delicate taste of pear sorbet is pinched off afterwards, and the caramelized yogurt served with it is like biscuit dough in nature. Both desserts have an unpleasant gel-like mouthfeel.

Over lunch The Muré offers a changing salad, hot food and dessert, as well as a few evening menu items.

“Murén lasagnette” turns out to be snug gnocchi with which you can get minced meat sauce. There is a good depth in the marsh, which is invigorated by pesto splashes.

An even better performance is chicken bread. Although the brioche is basic, the chicken is well breaded and succulent. The blade of the pleasantly sour chili sauce is folded with a little sweetness.

Gastrogrill Muré’s steaks are appropriate, but if this performance makes it to the world championship class, it would be appropriate to send many other steaks from Helsinki restaurants alone to the same competition, such as Kuurna pepper steak or reindeer fillet offered in Basbas in August.

And when the name of the job is quality meat, the technical gimmick of appetizers and main courses, which you wouldn’t even want in a restaurant like this, is amazing. Now it retaliated as structural problems. The straightforward line of main dishes and side dishes played better.

Muré’s clearest asset is service. Each waitress encountered during the review visits had a professional, natural, and humorous approach. Such staff creates a soul for a restaurant.