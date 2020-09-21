Nyt.fi | Frangipani Bakery opened a café on Sompasaari, the British-style delicate skonce pleased

Frangipani Bakery

Quick test

Where? Sompasaarenlaituri 6, tel. 040 181 2287, frangipani.fi.

Because? Mon – Fri 10 am-6pm.

How much? Cupcakes 3.80 e, chicken or beef foccaccia 6.50 e and almond croissant 2.70 e. Lunch buffet 10.90 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or transportation? Yes.

New Construction work on the residential area in Sompasaari, Helsinki, is well advanced, as in addition to new homes, services are beginning to appear in the area.

One of the most personal open-air terraces of the summer was Umeå, which operated on a concrete pier next to Kalasatamanpuisto. Frangipani Bakery, a bakery-café, opened in July on the beach opposite the iconic power plant.

The name is probably already familiar to confectionery lovers. The bakery, which previously operated in Vallila, has been making wedding and birthday cakes, for example, to order since 2014.

With the move to Sompasaari, a café also opened in connection with the bakery. I go testing the first half of September on Tuesday afternoon.

On offer is all sorts and a little on top, self made. The counter features three eye-catching layer cakes (chocolate, raspberry-vanilla, and strawberry-lime), six or seven flavors of cupcakes, cheesecake, and a few different croissants. Those who crave salty could choose chicken or bull foccaccia.

Frangipan’s lunch is covered at the buffet.­

I strike my eyes at a delicacy not often found in the cafes of the capital – there are consons here! They are usually encountered mainly in the finer places serving “five o’clock tea”.

Frangipan offers consonants with a salty and sweet filling. I take a sweet skonce (3.80 e) accompanied by homemade raspberry jam and whipped cream. A nice tart jam is a great pair for full-bodied cream and wheat-salty scones.

Frangipan’s consonant is orthodoxly tender and, like the British, high, the American version would be flatter. Bakery founders, couple Timo and Adél Beyers, have worked in Britain.

In between, we taste cupcakes whose dough would have liked to stay a little better together.

Joy is restored by a fatally but well-deservedly named Death by Chocolate cake (piece 5.50 e). The cake has three layers, with a ganache made of dark chocolate and chocolate cream in between.

The chocolate cake is not too thick at all but melts in the mouth of the innocent. The truth, that is, the total feeling of fullness, is revealed only when the plate is spooned empty with pleasure.

In addition to the sketches, a pleasant surprise is the size of Frangipan’s café space. There are thirty customer seats.

This makes it easy to maintain safety distances, at least during off-peak hours.