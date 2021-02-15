Nyt.fi | Forget multitasking, now comes multipasking, where many things are done badly at the same time

A new word for multitasking has begun to take root on Twitter. Unlike its predecessor, multipasking is an honest term.

On Twitter has been talked about lately, as is usually the case on Twitter.

In recent weeks, a phenomenon called “multipasking” became one of the site’s “hot potatoes”. So not worn multitasking, but trendy multipasking.

There is no certainty as to who the term multipasking was invented and when. Google finds results for the word for example From Lily’s blog just over a couple of years ago.

Now, however, it seems that multipasking is being talked about more on social media than ever before.

Multipasking means itself: doing many things at the same time, but badly.

Over the years there has been a lot of talk over time about how all sorts of smart device clusters, the endless amount of information brought about by digitalization, and the addiction of social media make people impatient and miserable to concentrate.

The magazines distribute advice on how to do everything could focus and get things done.

Youth literacy has been concerned and the benefits of fasting have been studied.

Multitasking, ie doing many things at the same time, has been found silly many times. Nothing is likely to be completed if you try to fiddle with many things. There is no child or shit, as our junta-like proverb says.

Multi-pocket or shit is presumably also overlapped with the term “ubiquitous planer”. After all, the ubiquitous planer is a person who knows many things just fine, but nothing particularly well.

But unlike multitasking, ubiquitous planing is not automatically as negative a thing. Without “particularly good” you can do well in life.

Multitasking sounds to the ear effective and important. Multipasking, on the other hand, is a very honest term.

If you are in such a privileged position that you can, make, or have to work at home during a coronary pandemic through videos and chats, some form of multipasking is presumably an inevitable part of everyday life.

Even this short story was interrupted several times because of attention-grabbing cats. When to tackle climbing in lace curtains, when to clean cat litter from a sandbox.

Literal multipasking.