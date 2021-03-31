Nyt.fi | Football team FC Lahti introduced its new logo, similarity was noticed on Twitter with Juventus, Luhta and Adidas

Football fans and friends of graphic design have expressed their views on the new logo on social media.

FC Lahti is Suomen Juventus, isn’t it?

So at least the Lahti football club might want to believe it itself.

It replaced its traditional red logo with a black and white, striped letter L. The new logo is a combination of Luhta, Adida and Juventus – at least if asked by some audiences.

FC Lahti was founded in 1996. In the 2021 season, its representative team will play at the highest league level in Finland in the Veikkausliiga.

The team announced the change of its logo on Tuesday, March 30 at 12 noon in a press conference open to all. During the afternoon, the new logo was introduced on social media. The black and white promotional video follows the colors of the new logo and shows the team’s values ​​in addition to the new logo.

Video In this context, the team conveys the message: “The story has only just begun.” The same sentence is repeated in red in the advertisement of the FC Lahti football club, Southern Finland Sanomat on the front page of Wednesday’s issue.

FC Lahti has obviously wanted to make sure that the new logo does not go unnoticed by anyone, and here it has succeeded. However, the success of the logo itself divides opinions.

The team has advertised their new logo on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. There has been a heated, and in some places also humorous, discussion about changing the logo on the same channels since yesterday.

And again, it was discovered that football and graphic design are heart issues for many.

Many are simply of the opinion that the new logo is bad. Others have taken a more analytical approach and point out what is all wrong with it.

A sports commentator on Twitter Mikko Aaltonen draws attention to the fact that the logo resembles the logo of a start-up company. In the jersey, he thinks he drowns among the logos of his partners.

Several Finns have thought of the logo when they first see Luhta, Finland’s largest fashion company. The reference to the clothing brand may be appropriate, as Luhta was founded in Lahti, which is also the hometown of the FC Lahti football club.

However, the similarity is remarkable and difficult to ignore.

The topic has also been the subject of a lively discussion in the 2.7 thousand members of Facebook We Who Love Graphic Design.

Most of the group’s graphic designers have not considered the logo a failure. The Lahti jumping hills have been included in the logo – the same ones that are included in the Luhta logo.

FC Lahden the logo has also been compared on social media to the logos of other football clubs. Some have come to mind the team from Valkeakoski FC Haka.

However, most of the similarities have been seen in the 2017 logo of the Turin-based Juventus football club. Juventus plays at the highest league level in Italy and is really popular all over the world.

It seems that FC Lahti chooses his role model from the top.

Until 2017, the football club, like FC Lahti, had a very traditional logo. In connection with the launch of the new logo Juventus declared “A new era begins”. This is reminiscent of FC Lahti’s slogan “The story is just beginning.”

In the case of Juventus, it is not just a question of a logo but a change in the team’s brand. Brand reform was a success in Juventus’ case. Logon with the reform sales of fan products rose and the team was better known among non-football fans as well.

Rebranding has been on the wallpaper lately. It was announced yesterdaythat the new marketing name of Turku Commercial Center is Turku Center.

In addition to the brand reform, the reason for Juventus’ success can be attributed to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the team in 2018.

Let’s see what happens next.

The story has only just begun.