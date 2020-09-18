Nyt.fi | Finland mentioned! Actor Ian McKellen got excited about the Finnish ad and could hint that he would travel to Finland in the future

The Pride Week ad for the Burger King fast food chain is garnering praise.

Last week, Pride Week, which promotes the rights of sexual and gender minorities, was held in Helsinki.

During the week, many companies also want to help show their support for gender and sexual minorities. Rainbow flags flutter on corporate roofs or at least on websites and logo backgrounds.

Perhaps the most startling of the corporate statements seen in Helsinki this year was the advertisement of the fast food chain Burger King.

In the picture, the crown-headed mascot character of the fast food chain kisses Ronald McDonald, or the red-headed clown character of the McDonald’s fast food chain. The ad has appeared in the street view, for example at bus stops, and has been shared on social media.

On Tuesday, an English actor legend was also excited to praise the ad Ian McKellen.In his tweet, the actor shares an article about the ad and hints that he could travel to Finland.

“I have not eaten a burger at McDonald’s or Burger King and have not visited Finland. It’s time to try something new! ” among other things Lord of the Rings The actress known for her trilogy tweeted.

The 81-year-old actor is known as an active advocate for sexual minority rights. In 2017, McKellan said The Hollywood Reporter in an interview with the magazine that he wants to be remembered especially for his work as an activist.

Many got excited about the actor’s tweet and welcomed him to Finland. “Come to Finland! We have excellent theater (also in English), the Moomin Museum and the Elf Language of the Lord of the Rings is partly based on Finnish, ”one Twitter user commented.

“You should travel to Finland. Helsinki is great, but we traveled by train to Sotkamo. There were big lakes and a wonderful walk in the woods, ”another user tweeted.

The ad, which has gained popularity, is by a Finnish illustrator Ossi Hiekkalan work. Hiekkala prepared the work for Pride Week, which was celebrated in Helsinki this year from 7 to 13. September. The burger chain shared the book with its sometime on September 10 with the following words: Love conquers all, that is, love overcomes everything.

Hiekkala later shared a picture of the actor’s tweet on his Instagram account. “That feeling when Gandalf shares your illustrations,” Hiekkala wrote in connection with the picture.

McKellen is not the only one who is enthusiastic about Finnish advertising, but it has also garnered praise from others on social media. The image has been shared on Twitter, including the hastag #LoveConquersAll.

Also International Marketing Director of Fast Food Chain Fer Machado wrote in his account on 10 September how great it is that Burger King is an official partner of Helsinki-Pride.