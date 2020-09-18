Nyt.fi | Fans of the world’s most popular boy band listen to nonsense funky and are awesome online activists

South Korean BTS is the most popular boy band in the world. It has given its millions of fans the collective name ARMY.

Behind the screens stood seven South Korean pop stars with their security guards.

It was April 2018 and a fan event for the boy band BTS was underway in Tokyo’s Makuhar district.

Among the thousands of fans, a Finnish event and tourism student was waiting Venla Moisio. Moisio, who was doing his exchange studies in Tokyo, had won tickets to the band’s handshake event in a raffle.

Everyone who bought the latest BTS record was able to participate in the lottery using the code marked on the disc case. Moisio bought two records, won with his second code, and got to shake hands with Jimini, one of the band’s seven members.

The band members Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook and V shake hands with about a thousand fans at the handshake events in connection with the release of the albums. Each fan meets only one, randomly drawn band member.

“The meeting lasted five or six seconds,” Moisio, 26, recalls on the phone two and a half years later.

Moisio speaks Japanese, but for a handshake he had learned to say in Korean “I love your singing voice”. Jimin thanked Moisio in English.

Although the situation was quickly over, Jim managed to impress. Moisio became part of BTS’s loyal fan base, which combines listening to pop music with charity and online activism.

“There came a feeling that as a fan of these, there is more than just mass among the fans. If you like them and buy their stuff, then the proceeds will go to the right address, ”says Moisio.

An appointment since Moisio has seen BTS eight times. In addition to Amsterdam, London and Paris, he has also toured the band in Seoul, South Korea and Osaka, Japan.

This year, Moisio has organized a birthday party for fans in honor of the band members. According to Moisio, café parties held on the band’s birthdays are typical in South Korea. Birthdays may be celebrated in one city in dozens of different cafes in one day.

Events are also relatively popular in Finland.

A total of about 300 BTS fans attended the birthday event held in Helsinki’s Kalasatama.­

On Saturday, September 12, RM’s, or Kim Nam-line birthdays. Kim Nam-joon turned 27 years old. For example, BTS-themed macaron pastries were on offer at the party. By buying coffee, Kim Nam-jon got a cup holder with a picture.

Moisio estimates that about 300 fans visited the cafe during the day. The event was arranged so that participants arrived at the cafe in three groups and no congestion arose. Among them were under-ten-year-olds, teenagers and at least one over-70-year-old fan who arrived with their parents.

According to Moisio, the atmosphere was happy and peaceful, as can only be had among his own.

According to Moisio, interest in BTS grew as did many other fans: Moisio heard the band’s music on the radio.

“It was just meant to learn their names,” he laughs. According to Moisio, that has been the intention of many fans before the band has taken over.

BTS is the first Korean band whose single has topped the Billboard chart.­

K-poppia that is, BTS, which plays Korean pop music, is the most popular boy band in the world today.

In early September, the band’s latest song, the first written entirely in English Dynamite rose to number one on the U.S. Billboard singles chart. Billboard’s Hot 100 list identifies the most popular songs by adding up their streaming volumes, radio play, and digital sales.

BTS is the first South Korean band to have a single track at the top of the Billboard chart. Even the president of South Korea Moon Jae-in congratulated the band on their list achievement.

BTS’s music has been described as silly funky. EDM-influenced, perky pop songs master with addictive choruses. The songs also play on Finnish radio channels. That’s what the fans take care of.

BTS has named its fans ARMY. The abbreviation comes from the words Adorable Representative MC for Youth. In Finnish, the name of the community freely translates into “a wonderful master of ceremonies representing young people”. In addition, fans have organized themselves into One In An Army troops machining various charity and funding campaigns.

According to Moisio, the global members of the band’s fan team, for example, make sure that BTS’s new releases get as much attention as possible as quickly as possible.

“There are accounts on Twitter and Instagram that ask you to stream and buy records. It’s easier to get on the list when everyone buys at once, ”Moisio says.

BTS: n On the Twitter page has 29 million followers. The band Instagram page there are 30 million followers. In addition, fans have set up numerous accounts on various social media services with a total of hundreds of thousands of followers. For example, by setting up Finnish fans On the Twitter page has nearly 32,000 followers. According to Moisio, there are fans around the world among the followers of the Finnish site.

Fan products are an integral part of birthday parties in cafes.­

Worn out during the year, On In An Army troops have also been involved in political online activism.

Helsingin Sanomat said in early June that k-pop fans around the world joined forces to silence far-right factions against the Black Lives Matter movement on the net on social media.

When the music industry-driven Blackout Tuesday Finnish campaign on the first Tuesday in June filled social media with images of black boxes, among others, far-right activists opposed the campaign tried to divert attention to themselves by organizing their own rapture.

The attempt failed. K-pop fans around the world posted anti-racist messages and pictures of k-pop artists on Instagram and other social media services. In connection with the releases, fans added the topic tags #WhiteOutWednesday and #WhiteLivesMatter for the far-right counter-campaign. Fans of various k-pop bands took part in the anti-racism rapture, but BTS fans showed particular organization.

Black Lives Matter Movement that same week, he said he had received a $ 1 million donation from BTS and the band’s Big Hit. Inspired by the donation, the fans also decided to start the collection. In a few days, the One In An Army collective managed to raise donations for more than $ 1.5 million, or about 1.3 million euros.

One In An Army does not handle money, but donations are always made directly to the person being helped. While BTS inspires fan groups to charity, the band or the Big Hit company behind it usually don’t publicize their donations in public. According to Moisio, the information usually comes from organizations that have received donations.

Popular music a youth researcher specializing in fan culture Janne Poikolainen says that a certain political and social activity has been part of the fan culture throughout history. Often, politics has been associated with an idol-driven or lyrical social message.

BTS sings with songs such as consideration for others, minorities, and the importance of loving oneself. In 2017, BTS launched an anti-violence Love Myself -charity campaign in collaboration with Unicef.

In addition to the Black Lives Matter collection and anti-violence, the opinions of the band members are known to the extent that Jin is omnivorous but avoids garlic, RM doesn’t like seafood, and V can’t stand coffee.

According to Moisio, it is understandable that a world-famous band does not take a political stand.

“[BTS on] a big influencer and brand with fans just about everywhere. If they were to take a stand on one issue, they would have to take a stand on everything. ”

According to Moisio, the Big Hit company behind BTS is responsible for the image of the band, for example. Especially in Asia, corporate culture does not include companies taking a strong political stance on their own or other countries ’affairs, Moisio says.

Despite the band’s neutrality, BTS fans also attended the US President in late June Donald Trumpia opposing campaign. Fans booked tickets for Trump’s election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma and failed to arrive. Plenty of benches were left free at the election ceremony. The embarrassment of BTS fans was seen to have an impact, at the very least, on how many people were expected to attend the event.

According to Moisio, activism related to the presidential election is mainly an activity driven by Americans and young fans under the age of 20 who enjoy themselves in the Finnish service Tiktok. However, according to him, the Finns also took part in the rapture against the Tulsa election event and reserved seats for the event.

According to the boy, the political online activism of BTS’s One In An Army fan community is exceptionally organized and widespread. The active activity of the fans is also a reminder that the fan groups formed around the common interest are also independently and autonomously operating communities, Poikolainen says.

“Idolius and stardom in general arise interactively between the music industry and audiences.”

K-pop bands, with the help of their various members, offer a wide surface of identification for the fan audience.­

South Korean idol culture has from time to time been seen as a tough star factory for production companies. The daily lives of K-pop bands have been considered heavy and the stars have fainted on the stages. Last year the field came under a scary light when 25 years old Sulli was found dead from his home, and only less than a month later also a 28-year-old Goo Hara committed suicide. The cause of the suicides was suspected to be widespread cyberbullying and hate speech on the internet.

BTS has been considered different from other K-pop bands, for example, in that some members of the band have admitted in interviews that they are on the verge of burning out due to the exact work schedule of one minute. “But it is inevitable and the same in all other professions,” Buga’s Suga said. In an interview with The Guardian in 2018.

According to Poikolainen, production companies can regulate the kind of image they want to create from a musician, for example, but the final image is created by interacting with fans.

For K-pop bands is characteristic, according to Poikolainen, that, with the help of their various members, they provide a wide surface of identification for the fan audience. In addition, with the proliferation of the Internet and social media, music, fan communities, and related activities are in a new way accessible to virtually all Internet users.

“Without the internet, k-pop would hardly be such a big phenomenon, at least in Finland.”