Nyt.fi | Every half vuolen activist Fatima Verwijnen closes due to some accounts hate messages – nykyaktivismissa is according to him a lot of good, but enough to be repaired

As a child, Fatima Verwijnen wanted to be Jenni, but she became a diversity consultant and activist. For example, he talks about racism so tightly that gets every six months to close due to some accounts hate messages.

Fatima Verwijnen is a Finnish online activist. He speaks strongly about racism, feminism and minority rights. In politics, he says he is “too radical”.

He has spoken about anti-racism, for example Mightily and The people of Lapland in interviews. Named Fatimization Instagram account mixed On Twitter he has thousands of followers.

In the first week of October, I’m looking for accounts on social media, but I can’t find them. I’ll call Verwijs.

He says he has closed the accounts. The reason is the numerous hate messages and threats that had begun to roll over him and e-mail.

“Noises always cause such side effects,” Verwijnen says on the phone.

The messages were the result of an update concerning basic Finns. In his writing, Verwijnen explained why, according to him, the party is not about the poor, women, sexual minorities or integration.

The release quickly garnered over 14,000 likes. Then even threatening messages started to bump into private messages and email. Among other things, they talked about “putting his looks straight into the oven” and warning “that the car will never hit when you meet on the street”.

Verwijnen reported the messages as a crime and hid his social media account.

“I look forward to the situation calming down.”

According to Verwijsen, the threat messages are a silencing tactic that he is already familiar with. This time, however, the volume was higher than before.

Weeks before the update and the ensuing hate messages, we meet at a café in Helsinki along Mannerheimintie.

The gray light of September reflects off the hem of the glossy black jacket as Verwijnen steps in. Before the jacket has hung on the back of the chair and Verwijne is sitting on the chair, the conversation has already the situation of Uighur Muslims, climate activism and the differences between intersectional feminism and liberal feminism.

Verwijnen describes on his Instagram profile that he is “Politics, but make it John Oliver”.

John Oliver is an American-British comedian with a HBO talk show on current social issues Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is so popular that it has given rise to a whole phenomenon called the “John Oliver effect”.

From the beginning, the episodes have had a concrete impact on American decision-making. For example the fifth phase of the program, already presented in 2014, dealt with equality in network traffic in the United States so cleverly that it made viewers take a stand and unequal regulations were not implemented.

Oliver can be said to have succeeded in what Verwijnen strives for: He wants to lower the threshold that people have for social influence.

Verwijnen does not represent any party. By profession, he is a diversity consultant and working life coach.

For companies, Verwijnen teaches how to make working life open to minorities. In educational institutions, he lectures to young people with an immigrant background, among other things, that it is not their responsibility to pretend to be white in order to fit into the Finnish labor market.

“It can’t be the case now that my friends only get a job interview when they have changed their Finnish name to the application,” Verwijnen says.

He refers to a sociologist Akhlaq Ahmadin published last year research, according to which the name of the job seeker is very likely to affect whether the candidate can be invited for an interview. According to the study, the Finnish name was a huge advantage when looking for a job.

Verwijsen’s training covers, for example, the fact that it is illegal to refuse work on the basis of ethnicity.

“For many, the education situation may be the first time someone says there’s something wrong with society, not you.”

In his childhood Verwijnen was often the only non-white in his immediate circle.

When he was nine years old, the teacher asked him in front of the class.

“Fatima can probably tell us more,” Verwijnen recalls the teacher’s words.

The students had just watched a documentary about a small South African village, and the teacher hoped that Verwijnen, who was born in Tampere, could tell his classmates something more about Africa. Verwijnen was embarrassed. He had never visited the continent.

The father is from Somalia, but Verwijnen was born and lived all his life in Finland. First with her mother in Tampere, then in Helsinki with her own family.

“ It felt like I wasn’t a child in the eyes of adults, just an immigrant.

When Verwijne received an excellent grade in the math test in the second grade, the teacher asked her to sideline and said it was not worth getting excited about the test result. According to the teacher, a good math number would mean nothing, because as an immigrant, he should always do more work than others.

“It felt like I wasn’t a child in the eyes of adults, just an immigrant,” Verwijnen says.

According to him, this is a wide-ranging social problem in which children with an immigrant background and Finns belonging to ethnic minorities are confronted primarily on the basis of their external beings. Individuality is hidden under an external identity.

As a teenager, Verwijnen wore emo style, black and rivets, and wanted to change her name to Jenni. He really thought he was stupider than others because he was constantly confronted differently.

Now Verwijnen knows that negative experiences create a circle of discrimination and exclusion. If you constantly face negative feedback, that identity starts to embrace, Verwijnen says.

Verwijnen speaks calmly about heavy experiences and sometimes bursts into silly laughter. He recounts his experiences by way of example, always referring to structural racism or another broad societal problem. Activism is not about a personal hero story, he says.

Verwijnen also reiterates that he is privileged.

He is grateful to have become acquainted with the social sciences through his friends and to understand that these are deep-rooted structures and social problems. The fault was not in him.

He also wants to tell other members of the minority about this.

Activism is now in fashion, Verwijnen says.

Demonstrations on even marginal issues now have more participants than Verwijnen has ever seen before. Young people are moved by climate activism and human rights. Many social media influencers also describe themselves as activists in their profiles.

“ Activism is now in vogue.

Verwijnen is grateful for that, but is also skeptical about the trend.

According to him, social media may romanticize activism and distance those interested in it from reality.

Some may forget that this is an activity that is poisoning people in some countries, says Verwijnen, a Belarusian opposition politician. Alexei Navalnyin case.

“Would I do this if no one saw?”

Last in the spring, one bright evening in May, Verwijsen’s cell phone began to vibrate and flash. The husband asked to see what the messages were about, but he knew without looking.

In the same week, May 25, an African American George Floyd diedwhen the white police Derek Chauvin kept his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. Eyewitnesses filmed the event and shared videos on social media.

People gathered for demonstrations. Suddenly everyone was talking in a some about how black lives matter, black lives matter. Followers shared Verwijsen’s March update on anti-racism, which is why the phone flashed.

“My first reaction was that I was annoyed by this sudden worry.”

In one week, people seemed to internalize concepts that Verwijnen had been trying to tell for years.

“Suddenly when someone Jennifer Lopez write that white Privilege, so people understood, ”says Verwijnen.

Perhaps the most significant of the social media activism movements to date began in the fall of 2017, when the American actress Alyssa Milano wrote to his Twitter page #metoo.

Over the years, the movement criticizing sexual harassment has grown into an effective activity that eradicates violent forms of leadership and exploitation.

Also behind the #metoo movement was an activist who was originally less familiar to the general public than Milan Tarana Burke.

Although activism, according to Verwijsen, should not be about propping up one’s own ego, the movement has always been somehow performative.

“Even the spruce number was about being hippies and this is our common style, maybe some activism is just a form of this time.”

Thus, performativity annoys him, but in the end, the most important thing is that people participate and raise their voices for a common cause.

Slightly before the publication of this story, Verwijnen reopened his sometime. They were caught for three days.

“So long as I got the crime reports done,” he says.

Verwijnen tells about the closure of their accounts every six months. Usually, hate speech escalates if he talks about party politics in his updates.

“Sometimes you know that damn thing when you’re a really good food blogger. It would probably be easier, ”he writes in his Instagram update.

However, the volume must continue to be raised despite the side effects.