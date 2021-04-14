Nyt.fi essay | Friends help when you need perfect friends – TV sitcoms are a cure for fear of discrimination

Situation comedies offer to follow social situations for the fearful, reporter Arda Yildirim writes in his essay.

Applicator as a teenager, the goal of a world where people can come and go to each other’s homes is to take from the fridge what can be found there. On the other hand, I also hoped that people could be trusted to say directly if it was not appropriate to shake in the fridge.

I set a mental unelmakartalleni the future, where I am surrounded by the same kind of loving group of friends In the French. Where everyone fights for one, and one for all.

Sitcom series have provided me with a gateway to social interactions that I have not fully dared to indulge in in the real world. As a teenager, this helped Girls’ gold, Prince of Bel-Air, The King of Queens and Everyone loves Raymond. Specially Frendit, whose annual recurrence says something about the timelessness and resonance of the series.

Different people in the same gang wondering about life each from their own perspective. Appointments without calendaring, spontaneous discussions. Breathing in a cafe. Disagreements that do not lead to discrimination or social alienation. Disputes for which there is a space and a place, the sources of which are mostly laughable, and for whom the laughter is retrospectively together.

Utopia and impossible all calm. Still something Frendien the world still represents to me the essence of life and humanity – the immediate interaction in which people encounter each other imperfect and has nothing remarkable about it.

Avoidance of social situations returns to the fear of becoming misunderstood and thus potentially discriminated against.

In the French, as in other situation comedies, conflicts play a significant role. Admittedly, depending on the nature of situation comedies, disputes and misunderstandings are resolved in a relatively short time window, period, or pair. And most of all, winged by a strip of laughter.

Presented between 1951 and 1957, Lucy and I left a lot of pressure on their followers.­

For real the era of situation comedies can be seen opening up in the United States in the 1950s. After the war, there was a demand for light and harmless entertainment. Lucy and me put pressure on the following series, as your comedian Lucille Ballin popularity was immeasurable.

Situation comedies provided people with a world where things would get organized despite the problems. In the everyday situations, the identifiable types in the series presented exciting plots in the form of an arc of drama, but nothing irreversible ever happened. The conversations in them felt, still feel, safe. Unlike in reality.

Social situations are increasingly online. That is what they have been, especially over the last year. There is a danger of misunderstanding in these situations and discussions. Word weights, facial expressions, gestures, and body language go unseen and inexperienced. Nowadays, it is easy to overinterpret parentless messages as dull and indifferent. Of course, that is not (always) the case.

The fear of being misunderstood is sometimes so strong that it prefers to exclude people from the company to their own circumstances.

The isolation created by the pandemic has been researched causing loneliness, especially for those who have experienced it even before the confinement begins. However, loneliness is a complex phenomenon. It can be experienced even if you are in a happy relationship or have friends. It is a question of a deeper sense of externality. Prolonged, it already shapes the worldview.

“According to various eye movement studies, those who experience long-term loneliness begin to perceive more negative things and especially interpret other people’s initiatives and assumptions about themselves more negatively than others,” says the University of Turku’s professor of educational psychology and loneliness researcher. Niina Junttila.

“This naturally makes it more difficult to make contacts. Loneliness can also increase thoughts of incompetence or bitterness, which further reduces the chances of making contacts. ”

To loneliness and the feeling of externality is usually responded to escape or fight according to the formula. According to Junttila, escaping in this situation is a concrete isolation or an escape to one’s own thoughts after unsuccessful friendship attempts.

Last year, I found a new band to watch on Netflix. Superstore (2015–2021) tells of the supermarket as its name implies. Its employees are people from all possible socio-economic classes with different personalities and worldviews – that is, traits that make us all unique.

The situation comedy Superstore (2015–2021) follows the daily lives of supermarket employees. Pictured are Lauren Ash (Dina) and Mark McKinney (Glenn).­

Place’s boss Glenn (Mark McKinney) is a traditional slapstick fool who doesn’t mean evil, but who always gets a paint can on it or walks on a board. He is a religious and naive figure who, of course, causes potentially offensive situations in a society that values ​​awareness.

In one episode, the male duo asks Glenn where they would find the wedding rings. Glenn asks which is “that lucky gentleman”. We both are, men answer. Glenn is confused. This is noticed by the store employee, himself a gay man who then tries to braid the bridge between Glenn and the couple. There are discussions, exchanges of views, and voilá: Glenn transforms the wedding ceremony of the two male mannequins into the wedding corner of the store.

It takes a lot of energy and courage to admit one’s mistakes and not knowing. While in situation comedies it is usually rewarded, the reality has not yet shown similar trends. Painting, cancel culture, and relationships that underpin social hierarchies in general seem more common than a socratic circle of conversation where people have a desire to understand and debate without a struggle with egos. The current climate of debate also calls for a quick opinion on everything rather than a slow reflection.

“ “When you are excited about social situations, think about them and the discussions in them in advance from all possible perspectives.”

With the series, I get time to form my own perspectives on the themes covered in them. The viewer is presented objectively with the views and starting points of many people. I identify with many people regardless of gender, socioeconomic background, race, sexual orientation, or religion. For a long time to come, I pondered the characters ’beautiful gestures of sympathy, which might not be made at a pace demanding the speed of real life.

Research according to, the purpose of stories watched on television in particular is to simulate social interactions. Exposure to stories is seen as associated with more advanced social abilities and thus contributing to the viewer in his or her future social interactions.

The viewer gets to follow the handling of the conflict from a multi-character perspective. This increases understanding and empathy. Is that one of the reasons why TV series are watched at all? To see the “opponent” and its thoughts?

When you are excited about social situations, think about them and the conversations in them in advance from all possible perspectives. Sometimes he decides to speak as liberally and directly as his own favorite character because he has seen his honesty and authenticity work best after all. However, it often happens that you talk too directly and openly about the situation (as in the series) and you have to face the empty and asking gazes of the real world. Indeed, the fear of being misunderstood in the next social interaction already seems justified.

Teleworking and interaction has brought relief to many who have these fears. Conversations can be followed without the need to comment. May or may not ask to speak. Each character on the screen in their own box taking turns talking is like following Ten tons. On the other hand, this way of communicating, which seems safe for some, can also cause others an even deeper sense of alienation.

Junttila writes on his blog teleworking. He painfully describes a situation where he tries to speak in a remote meeting with a hand-up function, but the speeches of others roll over his own handshake. At worst, this is a feeling of loneliness, even in live situations. The voices of everyone else seem most meaningful. Ignoring, on the other hand, is both a goal and a fear. The goal is so that when the focus is on the self, it feels like it has taken on a probative position. Fear, on the other hand, of feeling neglected to be even more invisible than one has experienced before.

In the Frendit series, it was accepted to step on a guy’s fridge.­

What facilitates and contributes to the immersion of situational comedies in the world is a clear sense of beginning and end, as well as familiar individuals. Disputes are settled, and things continue again until there is another dispute that is settled. Temporality and indeterminacy may not be described because it makes one think too much of reality.

“It is important for the viewer that the behavior of the individuals does not in itself offer surprises but rather surprising situations,” says the media researcher Veijo Hietala.

However, there always comes the day when you start the last period of the last season. At the end of the series, an empty state of mind takes over. After a long time following the character’s riots and adversities, it feels like losing a friend. A friend with whom the exchanges of ideas and scenes experienced are, after all, quite one-sided.

“The two-dimensional nature of individuals makes it easier for the viewer to identify, as there are often always one or more people in a personal gallery whose characteristics and behavior resonate with the viewer’s own or related party’s problems. So the viewer is hooked to watch how the favorite character always copes with new and surprising situations, ”says Hietala.

Thank you for being a friend, sang in the theme song of the Girl Cult.­

Is it precisely because of that trait that series make people think of relationships as too simple, too easy? Do sitcoms create too rosy expectations of them?

Popular products always reflect their time. So Lucy and I. the family idyll has juxtaposed today Modern family, where a nuclear family can consist of more diverse relationships than a heterosexual couple with two children and a golden retriever. Conflicts arise from issues on the surface. Although the characters have diversified, their purpose has not changed. Support and security are sought from the kits.

“When you can laugh at a difficult thing in the beginning, its“ difficulty ”immediately decreases, and the problem no longer seems overwhelming,” concludes Hietala.

When the near future and the state of the world are haunting, and uncertainty is the most acute feeling, there is use for fictional narratives. They experience the fact that at least someone somewhere is talking and doing, and almost invariably always falls to their feet. When one’s own feelings, such as those related to social skills and loneliness, are acutely on, empathizing with one’s life and problems instead of developing a fashionable self helps. Hietala summarizes the best of situation comedies:

“The end result is a liberating and therapeutic laugh for the viewer struggling with their own problems.”

Superstorea there are still a few production seasons left. I crave the episodes of binge eating because I don’t want to lose this bunch of guys yet. On the other hand, the government’s exit plan already promises to ease assembly restrictions by June. Seeing real friends and acquaintances becomes relevant again. Has forced social isolation taught us to value social encounters or whether I stick to them worse than before the whole pandemic.

At least I’m not the only one trying to rediscover ways to socialize.