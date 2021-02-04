Nyt.fi | Elon Musk praises Daruden Sandstorm as a masterpiece

The online popularity of the Finnish trance hit, which is more than 20 years old, is not waning. Now the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, joined the ranks of ironic or non-ironic fans.

“Sandstorm is a Masterpiece ”(Sandstorm is a masterpiece).

The statement, published on Twitter on Thursday, could be just one message praising a classic by Finnish electro-artist Darude, among others.

But what makes it remarkable is the tweeter: Elon Musk.

Musk is the director of Tesla the richest man in the world and a celebrity with countless fans around the world. Musk has enough sharp opinions and is admired and disgusted. Musk is active on social media and often causes confusion with his tweets. That’s probably what he’s aiming for.

And not Muskin Sandstorm-sweet in itself surprise.

Originally released in 1999, the trance hit Sandstorm is more than just a song, it’s an online meme, an icon and a phenomenon. It’s faned both ironically and non-ironically – or both.

When Sandstorm turned 15 in 2014, a reporter for the American Gawker site Andy Gush wrote an in-depth article on the song. Reflecting on Sandstorm’s enduring popularity, he notes how, for some people, a song, for example, symbolizes all the simplicity and stupidity they like to associate with “techno music”.

The story by Gawker, who has since been discontinued, also mentions how posts related to the song were written to Twitter every few minutes at the time, and how it had been listened to on Spotify 16 million times.

Its after Sandstormin at least the popularity has not waned. In 2018, for example, the song surpassed Spotify as the first Finnish song to listen to one hundred million times. Now, more than 212 million listeners have accumulated in the services.

Sandstorm has been consulted abroad in the movies and at sporting events and the symphony orchestra is played it at the Music Hall.

In the spring of last year, Orvokki Hyytinen from Helsinki founded Darude on Facebook on the balconies of Finland! event, which encouraged citizens to hatch Sandstorm with balconies around the country. The rapture gained thousands of participants and Hyytinen was elected citizen of the year 2020.

And now then Elon Musk glowed the song to his more than 45 million Twitter followers. Torille!

We didn’t reach Darude, that is From Ville Virta to comment on the phone, but based on his own Twitter response, he seems excited.

“If this was a reference to my song, THANK YOU!” The artist writes in his tweet, among other things.

Security Specialist Mikko Hyppönen points out in addition, on the Twitter chain, this is not the first time that Musk has felt about a Finnish artist or band. In 2019, he wrote about how he has wanted to get into Eurovision since “that Finnish metal band” won the competition.