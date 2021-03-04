Nyt.fi | Customers of Finnish Tattoo Shops now share their experiences of sexual harassment – This is what the “tattoo industry #metoo” is all about.

On Instagram, many also share their positive experiences and recommend tattoo shops where they have felt safe.

Tattoo shops customers have this week shared their experiences of sexual harassment at tattoo shops.

The discussion has taken place on social media, for example on Instagram, Facebook groups and the Jodel Tattoos channel.

For example, a Helsinki resident Eveliina Marttinen, 23, has addressed the topic in his Instagram stories.

The conversation began early in the week when a friend of Marttinen shared on social media his own experience of a tattoo artist who suggested sex to him.

Marttinen decided to take part in the discussion on Instagram @evevelinawith more than 27,000 followers.

“I wrote that harassment or inappropriate touch is not ok in any customer service situation, and especially in intimate customer service situations where it’s on the customer’s skin.”

Marttinen himself works as an entrepreneur in the hairdressing and hairdressing industry.

“Yesterday I was wondering how absurd it would be to actually tell a client whether to go after this or get this haircut for free if you have sex.”

Marttinen received several messages in which the Followers said that they had experienced sexual harassment or harassment in tattoo shops operating in different parts of Finland. He also shared some of the messages in his own Instagram story after permission.

In the messages, people said, among other things, that tattooists have commented on their appearance, incised scars or breasts, asked for dating, or touched inappropriately.

Hairdresser Eveliina Marttinen took her first tattoo at the age of 15.­

Marttinen says that he himself experienced sexual harassment in a tattoo shop a few years ago when he took the tattoo on his back.

“It got my fingers lost in a bit of the wrong places. I know that when a tattoo is done, the postures can be difficult and sometimes you have to take support, but you should make sure that the client does not feel anxious about it and tries to catch it somewhere other than the crotch. ”

Marttinen says that after his own experience, he has only visited female tattoo artists.

Experiences of sexual harassment caused tattoo studio clients to also share their own positive tattoo experiences. At Instagram, users began recommending tattoo shops where they have felt safe and received good customer service.

Recommendations have been shared in Instagram stories, where publications have been tagged with Instagram accounts of well-perceived tattoo studios.

Some tattoo shops have also participated in the discussion on social media.

The tattoo shop Better Place Tattoo, founded in Helsinki in June 2020, published a video in its Instagram account on Monday, in which the founders of the shop Aliina Lintulaakso and performing under an artist name Jenna Eerika tell you how the tattoo situation should go.

“Everything that is done to the client in a tattoo situation must be approved by the client. It is not enough that we as perpetrators are told what we are doing but the customer must accept it. Can I raise my shirt, can I touch it from a certain area … These are not obvious things and you should always ask them, ”says Jenna Erika in the video.

“Tattoos are painful in themselves. Positions can sometimes be really awkward and painful, but only those are the things that get hurt: the needle and that awkward position. Nothing else in that situation should be painful or hurtful, ”he continues.

Bird Valley tells by phone that filming such a video had been on the mind for a long time. Due to the discussion of the last few days, they ended up filming and publishing the video now.

The video has been shared on social media in connection with discussions on the subject and has been viewed more than 14,000 times on Wednesday, March 3rd.

“We didn’t want the video to show anyone but to talk in general about what we think is the right mood in the tattoo industry and in any human encounters,” he says.

According to Lintulaakso, the topic has also provoked a more lively discussion within the industry in recent days than before. He welcomes this, as he hopes the cases will be taken seriously.

“After all, this is incomprehensibly unwanted publicity for an industry that evokes contradictory thoughts in people anyway. Still, these things can’t be printed with wool. We want this not to happen. ”

Bird Valley says she and Jenna Erika have witnessed racist and sexist comments in their previous jobs, which, when pointed out, may have been answered, “not everyone can stand jokes”.

“I don’t mean anything bad to male hypocrites, but if a young female supposed goes to say something negative [tatuointialalla työskentelevästä] a person with friends may not believe you. ”

Helsinki Paradise Tattoo & Piercing, a tattoo and piercing business founded in 2005, brought sexual harassment into the discussion as early as 2018 with an update.

“The professional understands that trust is paramount both in customer relationships and among studio employees,” the update writes.

“However, there has been convergence, even rape, in the tattoo and piercing industry. We do not want to be silent on these serious issues. Deprivation, subjugation or unauthorized approximation of another person’s right to self-determination is a loser activity. ‘

Another founder of the movement Kalle Kärkkäinen, better known as Kalle Koo, says that with the #tatTOO hashtag used in the update, the business wanted to show its support for the #metoo campaign.

“We wanted to support #metoo with it and say that at least this gang doesn’t really do that,” he says.

According to Kärkkäinen, the update garnered a lot of praise when it was released in 2018. In recent days, it has been redistributed on social media and new likes have been added to it.

At the same time, the update challenged other tattoo and piercing professionals to use the same hashtag and “be worth it”.

“These should be obvious things. In general, it’s a matter of how you respect other people. Like Lemmy [Kilmister] said: ‘behaviors are free,’ ”Kärkkäinen says.