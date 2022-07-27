Nyt.fi comment | Instagram is reinventing itself by copying Tiktok, and it’s mostly embarrassing

With each reform, Instagram moves further and further away from its original idea, and it angers users. If I wanted to watch videos, I would go to Tiktok, writes Nyt’s editor Inkeri Harju.

At Kaiho I remember the years when we lived in the golden age of Instagram.

The front page of the app had grainy pictures of friends and celebrities I followed in chronological order.

Wonderful things were commented on friends’ photos. Life treated me well.

After those peak years of 2010–2015, Instagram has changed from reform to reform.

First the chronology of publications was removed, reels were introduced in 2020 and now the application is testing a completely new look.

A small number of Instagram users are currently acting as a test audience for the new look, where images and videos are displayed in full screen size.

With the update, the application also forces the user to watch the reels and offers him more and more content recommended by the algorithm.

The feedback from test users has been harsh. The view is difficult to use, unclear and above all an embarrassing attempt to be like Tiktok.

See also Book Review | The surviving writings of Tarja Roinila, who died accidentally two years ago, have been compiled into an excellent selection. Instagram introduces a feed where images and videos fill the entire screen.

Meta is apparently so worried about the success of the Chinese Tiktok that the only thing the social media company has come up with is to turn Instagram into Tiktok.

This isn’t the first time the company has copied another platform’s idea. When, despite several acquisition attempts, Facebook failed to acquire the photo messaging application Snapchat, it copied the stories feature from Snapchat to Instagram.

Alan suspect that even the Instagram developers don’t use their own app anymore. They seem so confused about what the people really want.

In social media, the message has long been clear: Users want to look at pictures. PICTURES!

For example, a writer and an influencer have received a lot of attention on Twitter Toni Tonen feedback where Tone criticized the application for copying Tiktok.

I myself want to see what my friends are doing on Instagram. If I want to see videos made by people I don’t know, I go to Tiktok.

On Monday, gravel sounds could still be heard from people many times more influential than Tone, when Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian sent the app a message in their Instagram stories.

Jenner and Kardashian shared a popular photo on their story that reads, “Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop copying Tiktok. We just want to look at cute pictures of our friends.) Greetings, everyone”.

Jenner’s and Kardashian’s words matter, because the sisters have a combined 686 million followers on Instagram.

Instagram also has reason to worry because when Jenner in 2018 announcedthat he no longer uses Snapchat after the application’s appearance has been renewed, the company’s price dropped seven percent during the day.

Tuesday the criticism had apparently reached the management of the application, because Instagram’s biggest sweat, Adam Mosser posted a short video on Twitter in which he tries to explain the changes to his audience.

Mosseri says that the new full-screen layout is a test, and it is “not good yet”.

“We need to make the new look good before we expand it to the whole application,” says Mosseri.

He also aims to calm concerns that Instagram is about to reject the photos. According to Mosser, the application continues to “support images”, but at the same time aims to invest in videos.

According to him, according to analytics, Instagram users are moving more and more to videos, regardless of what the app does.

And videos really seem to be number one right now. Tiktok was the year 2021 downloaded application and leads the current year as the most used application.

No wonder Instagram wants to follow suit.

Users however, the message seems to be clear: We don’t want another Tiktok. Of course, Instagram can keep the reels if it wants, but the main focus should remain on the photos, according to many.

If Instagram rejects photos, there really isn’t a popular app for photos.

So can’t we keep social media separate?

I want to go back to a world where on Instagram I see vacation photos of the last high school senior I met ten years ago, on Snapchat my friends’ messy bar photos, on Facebook my aunt’s birthday, on YouTube a 35-minute video of the most beautiful crochet patterns, and on Tiktok a 30-second video of a dancing emu.

Is that too much to ask?