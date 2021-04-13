Nyt.fi comment | Clubhouse got other giants to develop audio services for their platforms – Twitter is already testing its own chat room

The clubhouse was launched more than a year ago, but it is still not available to everyone. It may soon be too late, as some giants are currently copying its features.

Chat application The clubhouse will soon gain new competitors from old some waste as platforms develop voice-based chat features.

Twitter and Linkedin have confirmed that they are currently developing their own voice-focused chat rooms. Also among other things Facebook and Spotifyn is thought to be designing live chat-based features for its platforms.

Clubhouse is a voice-based social media app released in April 2020 where users chat with each other in chat rooms. In the application, all interaction with other users takes place only through speech.

The number of users of the U.S. app is expected to grow, especially this year. Technology site TechCrunch reported in February that the app has been downloaded by more than eight million users. Focused on influencer marketing Influencer Marketing Hub instead, estimates at the beginning of the year that the app has about two million active users.

The popularity of the clubhouse has also grown in Finland. We wrote in March From the Good Morning Finland discussion room, where the discussion is hosted by a rapper Mikael Gabriel.

There is currently a beta version of Clubhouse. The app can only be accessed by an invitation sent by another user and only works on Apple’s iOS operating system. The purpose of device developers is presumably to hone the application before it is made available to everyone.

Some giants have already begun to develop their own versions of the “clubhouse” chat rooms.

Online community service and networking tool Linkedin confirmed at the end of March that it is currently developing its own voice-based chat room, TechCrunch. The developers of Linkedin believe the new feature will differ from chat rooms on other platforms in that it relates to users ’professional identities, not just their social profile.

Twitter has already gone further than Linked in developing its own voice feature. Last December, the community service released the “Spaces” feature, where users can host their own “space,” or live chat, and join “spaces” created by others to chat or listen to the chat.

Like Clubhouse, Spaces is only a trial version, but it has already been tested among Finnish Twitter users.

Twitter active Dmitry Gurbanov said in late March that it will be able to test the Spaces feature. On Tweet, he writes that he is able to create a conversation that anyone can join and come to talk about.

However, Twitter has announced that it will aim for the same chat feature to be available to everyone during April. If it succeeds, it will probably be available to everyone before the Clubhouse.

The increase in user numbers during the Clubhouse year and the desired invitations to the app seem to have shown that it is now worth investing in voice and speech-focused features.

The test version of Twitter also takes into account the Android operating system, which at least does not yet use the Clubhouse app. This could potentially be a setback for Clubhouse, whose potential users of Android systems may now flow directly into the chat rooms provided by Twitter.

The developers of Spaces are sure to know this too. A video released by Twitter earlier this year shows how Spaces works on android phones.

“We haven’t forgotten you,” the tweet writes.

Social media platforms have copied each other’s features in the past.

Facebook tried in 2013 to buy communications app Snapchat with $ 3 billion, but no deals were created. A few years later, Facebook-owned Instagram copies the story feature of Snapchat i.e., the “Story” in which published images and videos disappear after 24 hours.

In an interview with Techcruch in 2016 CEO of Instagram Kevin Systrom admitted, somewhat surprisingly, that Snapchat “deserves all the credit” for the format used by Story.

Examples of copied features can also be found from last year. A new feature appeared on Instagram last August, ”Reels”In Finnish, Kelat, which allowed users to create and publish short videos. The feature is very similar to the video service Tiktok, where users upload videos with an average length of 15 seconds.

Finnish Clubhouse content can be followed on the website clubhousesuomi.net. For example, its program map shows that there will be a Brain Lunch tomorrow at 11.30.