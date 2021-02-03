Nyt.fi | Comedian Eve Kulmala makes sketch videos for Instagram criticizing social issues – “The most ridiculous joke for my audience is where feminism is mocked”

Eve Kulmala makes sketch videos for Instagram, in which she criticizes social topics with the help of humor. He hopes that comedy will raise awareness of power structures.

Camera in front she wears her favorite outfit. For a band shirt and jacket. Looks plausible, otherwise it would be in a floral dress. She puts on makeup too, restrainedly.

She says too makeup girls are superficial bimboes. A couple of comments on social media for women who “speak in too loud a voice and are stubborn horos”. Saying it out loud makes you smile.

Finally, work to tell you that a woman can be equal to a man as long as she does enough work. The salary increase depends on the attitude!

“Hello!” he says.

The topic of the video, published on Instagram, is female hatred. It has done Eve Kulmala, 22.

He has written a self-presentation: Comedy flu, some humorist, 100% uncle-free joke expert.

Kulmala is a comedian.

Unlike many comedians, Kulmala has not risen to the attention of the general public from the stand up stages. He is better known on social media, more specifically on Instagram.

That’s where he makes sketch videos. Criticizes things through humor. Such as Teekkar culture, fatigue, basic Finnish painting speeches, vaccine critique.

Other topics: gender pay gap, sexual harassment and violence.

He has been making videos on Instagram for about a year. The number of followers has grown steadily, especially in recent months.

Reading now: over ten thousand. Most women, most aged 24-35.

Kulmala’s future plan is clear. More digital than stage comics.

Yet in the spring of 2018, Kulmala thought he would become an art research student. Art fascinated, with its various forms. He read for entrance exams on the concept of beauty, comparative style research, ethnomusicology.

“Gradually, I realized that the Platoes weren’t interested.”

Instead, comedy intrigued, was always interested. Self-expression, and attention.

“ Now Satan is transformed into a comic book scene, he decided.

He had been involved in theater in Kerava for many years. Acted, written, directed. When tubing became a phenomenon in Finland in the 2010s, Kulmala began making videos. Humor-focused, frequent listings. Annoying types of people or occupations you shouldn’t choose.

In June, a month after the University of Helsinki’s entrance exams, Kulmala noticed an ad on Facebook about a comedy and stand up study line at Heo Folk High School.

After that, the university selection test results didn’t matter. The final result was the fourth reserve.

Studies at Heo began in September 2018.

Prior to that, Kulmala considered the streaming service published on Netflix Hannah Gadsbyn Nanetten. In his stand up performance, an Australian comedian talked about gendered power structures.

Corner cried. He did not represent the same sexual minority, but was embarrassed.

He, too, was tired of the comedy that skewed on subordinates. To comedy, where as a woman she had to prove herself.

Kulmala shaved her hair away because “every feminist has to be hedgehog once in their life”.

Now Satan is transformed into a comic book scene, he decided.

Kulmala would not like to talk about stand up. He doesn’t do it anymore, “not just”.

The biggest cause: a coronary pandemic.

Before that, the situation was different. There were gigs almost once a week. Has been studying since the beginning of 2018. Mainly in bars across the Helsinki metropolitan area. During the evening, a dozen comedians took the stage in turn, each with five minutes.

Sometimes it was fun, sometimes it wasn’t. It was horrible if no one laughed. This is sometimes the case for comedians at the beginning of their careers.

There was also fatigue in it.

“At the corner club, seven guys told shit uncles jokes, and then I was.”

In the spring, the pandemic cleared the calendar. Kulmala began to think about what he really wanted to do in comedy.

Kulmala is filming his sketch video at home in Vuosaari.­

Kulmalan sketch videos on Instagram are united by one theme: feminism. It is part of Kulmala’s identity, “the only sensible way to think”.

“As a white cisna, the empowerment and courage of girls are important, as are anti-racism and the rights of gender minorities.”

Her feminism is based on humor and self-irony. Not to absoluteness, but to gentleness.

“The most ridiculous joke about my audience is where feminism is mocked.”

Here’s how it goes: in the morning put sand in her pussy and peas in the nose.

“Feminists can laugh at it self-ironically, and uncles pretend he can laugh at himself.”

Perhaps it’s because of the humor that Instagram’s Private Messages aren’t “filled with piper images,” he believes. Humor removes the tool of criticism, liberates.

Sure, sometimes someone comments, “shit video”.

Or “telling the facts”. When Kulmala released a video on the pay gap between men and women, “one male assumption” commented that it wouldn’t go that way. The pay gap is not due to gender.

The matter is clear, Kulmala replied.

Helsinki resident the kitchen in the twin had a table and a microphone in the middle of the table. The walls were lined with a brown velvet curtain, for sound insulation.

It took a couple of hours a week to record, a few to edit. Something was written, at least the key jokes.

The first episode was released in September 2020.

“Hey hello everyone and welcome Quota comedianspodcast. We are quotas where it is needed… ”

In his ten-part podcast, Kulmala and the Comedian Inka Valima discussed the stand up. About its future, black humor, feminism.

There were guests.

Finnish-Turkish comedian Bahar Tokat spoke about the lack of diversity in Finnish comedy culture, Aurora Vasama Rainbow Comedy, All Female Panel Saana Peltola a stand-up made by women, and a producer and performer focused on queer culture Mira Eskelinen transrepresentation.

Second, the subject of the last episode was comedy made by men.

There were no guests.

“No, gentleman!” Kulmala exclaims.

“We can’t listen when men explain their comedy careers. That’s enough to hear. As two women, you can tell about men because it has worked the other way around. ”

He explains. Podcasts with at least one man talking about comedy that Kulmala himself has listened to include: Jukka Lindström About a week of radio and Ali Jahangirin Ali show. There have been episodes where men have talked to each other about comedy made by women.

Partly because no program focusing on women’s comic analysis has been made in Finland, Kulmala and Valima call themselves quota comedians.

But most of all because the industry is male-dominated.

Although Kulmala wants to dismantle power structures with his humor, his main goal is to laugh.­

When young female comedians had to search for a search. When Kulmala asked someone to name one, they could not.

Although there were them! Krisse Salminen, Pirjo Heikkilä, Heli Sutela, Anitta Ahonen…

Still, it felt like men were at the top of the comedy. They were remembered.

Back in the 1990s, humorous programs on television were made by men. It was Chamomile, Winches, Studio Cruel.

The turning point, so called, took place in 2000. Pork beef was Mari Perankoski and Elina Knihtilän sketch set, a kind of backlash. Later appeared Convenient hostess. In recent years, visibility has gained Sisterhood and Pirjo.

Nelosen Stand Up! In the current fourth period of the program, the number of women has increased, although it is still marginal compared to men.

Despite the fact that women’s humor has gained more space, there are still questions about whether women can be funny.

Angle sighs.

“Ah…”

Unlike in many fields, he says comedy still questions whether a woman can do well.

The reason can be found in history.

At the beginning of the new age, humor was interpreted as a feminine quality. Laughter was suitable for idle women, and children. When a sense of humor later began to describe fun, it was associated with intellectual gifts – and a masculine trait.

After that, humor and a woman’s “nature” were long considered at odds. Women were not suitable for laughing, it was thought half a century ago.

According to Kulmala, the old-fashioned gender division is still present.

“And it’s not just about binaries. Diversity should be considered more broadly, minorities should also be taken into account. ”

Because humor is an exercise of power.

Last years many subordinate groups, such as women, sexual minorities, people with disabilities, and foreigners, have called for a look at humorous humor at their expense. They don’t demand giving up humor, but not laughing at their identity.

Not to be considered inferior.

The most important thing is punching up, Kulmala says.

So joke upwards to people who are in a position of power over themselves or belong to the same social group.

“If you’re gay, you can joke about being straight. But the heteron is not expected to tell jokes that laugh at homosexuality. ”

Punching up is a general rule of comedy, Kulmala says. Still, not everyone follows it.

Historic tradition this too: a woman is a favorite target of men’s jokes.

A woman is ridiculous sex, illogical and interested in pleasing men. Stupid and sexualized women are still familiar with jokes, writes cultural historian Anu Korhonen in his work The Spirit of Tease – Sex and humor at the beginning of a new era (2013).

According to Korhonen, even benevolent jokes can be a problem if it reinforces cultural stereotypes. It’s also not easy to stand up to jokes if you’re afraid you look ridiculous.

“ “I don’t bother having easy laughs while I want people to joke better.”

Kulmala says she “jokes as a woman”.

“But even if I could joke that as a woman I can’t drive a car – which is true – I don’t.”

He’s not perfect, so he says himself. Errors happen.

The corner used to have a joke about body positivity.

“Lovely that even though I’ve gained ten pounds, still someone to jerk off my images.”

It got applause.

Since then, the joke went away. Body positivity is a serious human rights movement, Kulmala says. And for the pictures, Handjob, “A Little Badness”.

“I don’t bother having easy laughs while I want people to joke better.”

A year ago Kulmala was on a work trial in a photography studio, as an assistant. In the autumn, the livelihood consisted mainly of Kela’s basic daily allowance.

It’s different now. Recently, the calendar has been filled with work in my field. Gross income in February: about four thousand euros.

There are performance and plot gigs, stand ups as well. Meetings, and the scripting of the upcoming sketch series. He also sets up a company, “calculates VAT on Excel”. Comedy Queen specializes in comedy.

The second season for quota comedians begins in February. Sketch videos will also continue to be made. Kulmala has been considering expanding. Maybe on YouTube, or Facebook. Is there a future for paid platforms like OnlyFans?

While humor doesn’t usually solve social problems, it’s a way for Kulmala to “dismantle structures,” to look at things.

The goal is to laugh. Especially those who haven’t found laughter in comedy before.

Corner amuse. He is considered impressive. What he does is seen as political.

Last year came a request: a source for municipal policy. Did not leave.

“It’s nice, not that.”

“In reality, though, I mostly fuck at home, I make characters. The partner laughs when I tune the shooting lights on the joker suit. ”