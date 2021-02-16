Nyt.fi column | Young adults don’t need a middle-class writer to tell you how infertility can be annoying afterwards

It has been a cliché that a childless person would regret not having children with their deathbed, Eveliina Mäntylä writes in her column.

In some in newspaper articles, the interviewee says things that, when read, would make the mind shout out the same words as Sannin In the “buzz song” a few years ago.

Author published in Helsingin Sanomat over the weekend Juha Itkonen in an interview such was enough.

A happy family Itkonen, the father of four children living in a marriage called negative perceptions of family life, and responded to ten invented claims about family life.

From the tips, you can learn, for example, that a family with children does not have to eat only sausages or fish sticks and that the relationship does not necessarily ruin the children.

According to Itkonen, “negative family talk” is especially practiced by the media. Although it is good, according to Itkonen, to talk about postpartum depression, for example, the happiness of a family with children does not make enough headlines, he says.

According to Itkonen, the word family with children evokes the following images in people: no tourism, no fun, no parties, no going to the bar, no sex.

Negative perceptions of family life worry Weko because young adults fail to do so because of them.

That is, because there are too many nasty stories in the media about nighttime babysitting and you can’t party with your child, young adults don’t want children.

Few thinks so black and white that children would mean just drilling and housework.

Also, if someone considers children only as everyday misery, it is really good not to have children then. And there is no need to “correct” his imagination.

Usually, the decline in the birth rate worries people due to the deteriorating dependency ratio, but Itkonen focused his moralization on the individual’s choices and life.

In the story, Itkonen, among other things, thinks that when some people say they don’t want children, do they actually mean that they don’t want to experience parenting a toddler. Itkonen reminds that it is a short stage.

Personally, I want to remind you that childless young adults are not stupid. Usually, a person realizes already in the nursery that babies are growing up.

In addition, it is difficult to find a more privileged person than Itkonen to tell about family life. Many would certainly want a “Bamse holiday in Tenerife” after the corona pandemic, if they could afford it.

It nor is it true that the media present mainly negative portrayals of family life.

In addition to women’s magazines, Happy Families is described in the Monthly Supplement’s popular Family Ties story series, as well as many popular movies and series, such as Gilmore’s girls, whose attraction is perhaps based above all on an enviably close mother-daughter relationship.

A similar style ideal of parent-child bond is also evident in Yle’s fresh Viivi Huuskan in a series directed by Gold buttons and Pamela Adlonin in praise Better Things series. The latter, however, also highlights difficulties even in a furious way.

I was fascinated In Better Things yet, above all, its family catalog: common moments of food at a table dragged into the garden, a joke in a big house, and enviable openness.

And even if family happiness is not glowed everywhere, having children is the norm at all.

They are family priority in summer holiday arrangements and justification is often required for voluntary infertility.

Few ask a child to have a question now that you are pretty sure you want children, what if your mind changes.

It has also been a cliché that a childless person would regret not having children on his or her deathbed.

So as with things in general, there are a myriad of different reasons for voluntary infertility that no one would have to justify to others.

It doesn’t benefit anyone if the childless are bundled into one discomfort creepy who just wants to party and travel.

It is also absolutely vital that “nasty stuff” is told about parenting and family life.

Critical stuff is more important in Finnish family culture, which is notoriously prone to silence, than, for example, family branding with cute baby clothes or trendy rattan cribs by Finnish influencers.

En the belief that an individual would be genuinely interested in someone else’s choices in terms of happiness or “life experience”.

One’s own life is mirrored to other people. It is thought to know what others want or might want when oneself has been wonderful or horrible.

If someone decides to act differently than what has been important to themselves, their opinion can be called a concern, but in the end it is an inability to understand.

I am 26 years old and I still do not know if I want children, or do I have it at all possible to get them. Whatever the outcome, I don’t have to justify it to anyone.