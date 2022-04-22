I associate patriotism and the symbols that represent it with ideas and groups with whom I do not want to belong even in the same sentence, writes journalist Inkeri Harju.

Ukraine The war and the potential threat to Finland’s integrity have made me more patriotic than before – and it is very difficult to admit.

Not because I didn’t always think Finland was a great country.

On the contrary, I have always understood that I am extremely privileged as a Finn. Thanks to our welfare society, I have had many things dropped.

Patriotism as an issue feels embarrassing because I associate it in my mind with neo-Nazi street patrols, racist Twitter accounts, and ill-behaved uncles. In Finland, patriotism is associated with conservatism, intolerance and the far right.

Groups and ideas with whom I don’t even want to belong to the same idea.

At the same time home, religion and the homeland also go to the basket of embarrassment. Those three words written in a row will make my neckline rise.

I connect them to a world of thought where my place is at home wiping the dust. To a world of thought where, for example, mutual love between two men is forbidden. The world where our homeland stands behind such ideas.

In addition to words, our national symbols now seem to be the exclusive right of certain groups. In my experience, a person waving a Finnish flag at the Helsinki Square is very rarely spreading the good news of love. At the World Cup gold festival, maybe, but not at other times.

And it’s a great pity.

Isn’t it now could any communications expert at Ellun Kano or Miltton make the sleeves sway and rebrand patriotism?

Could it not be linked to free and high-quality education in Finland, Minna Canthin and Yeboyahin such as chief mates, the free press, or even those thousands of lakes?

Wouldn’t it be great if you could publicly say you were patriotic without receiving an immediate invitation Finnish maidens for the new season?

Change always needs pioneers to happen. Such as an artist and a songwriter Almawho has been using the Suomileijona necklace in public a couple of years ago.

There is a need for examples of patriotism that more and more Finns could join if they wanted to.