Nyt.fi column | The vegan challenge showed that change does not happen in an instant – it is easier to switch to veganism by

Too tight discipline can make a person exhausted. Instead of change, we should talk about seduction, Ronja Salmi suggests in her column.

January and rebirth is traded again.

Korona may have put sports venues in check, but there are still diets, drips and other New Year’s resolutions on offer. Again, experts have long tried to talk about a different perspective, sustainable lifestyle change instead of strict diets.

I have often found too much too fast option setbacks in practice. I once paid a personal trainer for a gym program that was built on the unrealistic assumption that I would change Tapani and start taking a pound four times a week instead of zero gym times.

This happened for maybe two weeks, but then I got tired and the whole thing stayed that way. Unnecessarily tight discipline flashed to my fingers like an extremely tuned gym rubber band.

Change is a difficult word because it says nothing about the slowness, effort, and creep it practically means.

Change comes to mind a transformation, something sudden, radical, different. A butterfly straightening its wings from the case, before and after pictures on reality TV.

So I suggest a new word instead of change: enticing.

Attraction is more about permanent life change than change. A little movement in the right direction, a little at a time. I will no longer change my life, I will push it in the right direction.

There is no rush to lure, and there is no pain if there is little movement. Let’s get drunk here! I hivuttanut my life more exercise by walking part of a business trip, as well as reduced somea putting your phone Suspend the evening. Nothing ultra, maximum or absolute. Traction takes place in the elevator, making it difficult to exhaust.

Attraction also works in working life. Everyone hates a change leader who first barks at everything old and then forces others through the new system. A smart boss gets things right with time, and doesn’t run into resistance to change in the panic of organizational change.

Ironically I realized the importance of overheating after trying one of January’s annual crazes again. I participated in a vegan challenge two years ago. The beginning was difficult. There was hunger and it took an indestructible amount of time to cook. After a month, I wasn’t vegan.

However, the shock change forced a one-off exploration of vegan options. Curiosity stayed on.

Today, I think I’m leaning towards veganism one food at a time. Milk and cream were easy to replace, it took time for yogurt to find a suitable alternative. with cheeses I stage. Vegan cheeses taste awful.

Despite the cheeses, my everyday life is much more vegan than before the vegan challenge.

Fortunately, absoluteness is not in vogue even among true vegans. Author and vegan influencer Suvi Auvinen too has stated that if anyone wants to be a cheese eating vegan, so be it. Alleluia! So I will continue to push in the direction I want. It may be that good-tasting vegan cheese will hit stores this year.

Perhaps the courses of the month should therefore be seen as they are. As a moment of experimentation, in exceptional times. Sustainable changes will be made over the next eleven months.

Gradually by grabbing.

The author is a freelance journalist and the program director of the Helsinki Book Fair.