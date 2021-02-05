Nyt.fi column | The second season of the Yle Adults series presents a world that feels radical at times in all its kindness

Although there is a long donkey bridge from young adult hit comedy to politics, there is a lack of visionlessness in political parties, Ronja Salmi writes in her column.

Mightily hit series Adults returned to the Arena with a second season last week. I did like so many others, that is, devour the series in a few days and felt the emptiness as the protagonists Oona and Arttu in the last episode danced neck to neck towards the sunset.

Adults is a top series and is therefore easy to love, but it felt especially delicious in winter corona helsinki.

The series was filmed last summer, but in its fictional reality, Korona has been truncated to a few throws on how all of the city’s restaurants, the Café Café, lazily and carelessly run by the protagonist Oona, are still standing after the pandemic.

Wonderful in parallel reality, Suur-Kallio is full of parties, light dating and young adults moaning on the terraces. In the series, the Kallio district feels like one element, and maybe that’s why watching the series feels like a staycation in your own hometown.

Many of the jokes in the series rely on accurate observations from the present, so the discussion about the presence of the corona has certainly taken place within the working group. Fortunately for the viewer, covid-19 plays a minimal role and Adults appears as an alternative world where everything continues to roll without a crown.

Series screenwriter Anna Brotkin has told in interviews to write dreamy getaways, and therefore not Even in adults for example, not racism or sexism.

All difficulties are overcome, and even large differences between the characters do not prevent friendships.

Series in the closing period, Arttu has created a work of space art Blue Space, which borrows its ideas from what was seen at the Flow Festival in 2019 Pink Spacesta. In Artu’s version, the shimmering blue color in the space reflects the image of masculinity and the color blue. What does it mean, or could it mean?

Arttu tells Oona that she is using utopia to find new, perhaps softer ways to be a man. The scene is a little laughing, but I can’t help but interpret it as the screenwriter’s finale of the entire series as well.

Adults presents a possible world, and in all its kindness it therefore feels radical at times.

At the end of the scene, Oona and Arttu sit in a blue gleaming bubble warp to feel what they are feeling when Lorden Green Light avalanches from speakers. To me, the series feels like an adventure aboard that utopian bubble wrapper.

It is a kind of skill to show the world as it is experienced, but a different kind of skill is required to tell what it could be.

Young adult hit comedy is a long donkey bridge to politics, but the lack of visionlessness is evident in political parties. From basic Finns to greens, topics and rhetoric are often based on threats. Dystopias are known, but what about utopias?

Municipal elections directly affect the services and operations of each hometown and municipality. Now would be a good time for candidates to tell what kind of home they dream of.

With the vaccine situation still miserable, doubt arises as to whether the volatile, carefree summer has already been lost this year as well. It is easy to think that the coming summer will be spent in the same way as before. However, as the final texts scroll, I want to believe that a world that can be imagined can also happen.

Until then, it is content to watch Oona and Artu play.

The author is a freelance journalist and the program director of the Helsinki Book Fair.