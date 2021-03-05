Nyt.fi column | It’s time to give up the mythical “self made” entrepreneur because there aren’t any

I myself am now the sole entrepreneur, but nothing I have not ever end up on his own, write Ronja Salmi.

Bridge during the week Anette Kärkkäinen pondered In the column of Helsingin Sanomatwho can say they are self made. Kärkkäinen said that he admires entrepreneurs who are so-called. built their lives themselves. To the tip, the term refers to a person who has not succeeded without inherited wealth or a known last name, but “has done things that require the ability to take risks. The blacksmith of his own happiness takes the risk with his own money and me. ”

After reading the column, I wondered if anyone could finally say they were self made, self-made?

If you turn it around properly, probably no one will be special in the end self made. We each benefit from the benefits and services produced by the common tax resource. Even the training that is at the bottom of entrepreneurship is probably free in Finland.

Perhaps self made is a term more appropriate for the United States. There, education is unequal, social security is weaker than in Finland, and the risks of being an entrepreneur are higher.

In reality people also get very different starting points for their lives because existing structures and norms either support or hinder their progress.

In the case of “I did it myself and no one has to thank”, I also often wonder if they just don’t really realize how many people indirectly make it possible for them to try too? Time for many self Maden there have also been helpers, encouragers, spouses, family members and friends throughout his career.

I myself am now the sole entrepreneur, but nothing I have not ever end up being done alone.

If I had to make some kind of thank you list, I would start with my grandparents and make sure everyone, right down to the office cleaner. Self made my ass! The very paths of previous generations and pioneers are trampled here.

Perhaps more interesting, however, is to consider why the stories self made of the successes arouse so much admiration.

I think there’s a lot of kinship to artist myth in faning a successful drilling entrepreneur alone.

For years, creative genres have been admired by artist geniuses, mostly men who, by some miracle of God, have made their art for us mortals. The more manic, sacrificial, and obsessive the artist is, the more briskly the cloak of the great artist was placed on his shoulders. Fortunately, this artificial still life is finally breaking down.

I interviewed a few years ago a theater director and playwright Milja Sarkola, who said that in his guidance, he considers not only the outcome but also the way the presentation is prepared. He was willing to give up some of his hopes for an outcome if it facilitated the process.

Traditionally, the theatrical performance is guided by the director’s vision, but Sarkola had begun to challenge this idea. I interpreted it as meaning that perhaps the end result is not more valuable than the way it was done. To put it bluntly, it’s hard to imagine myself being involved in doing some great work, but in the process of making people would break.

The idea sounds simple, but is somewhat new in the creative industries.

The singer-songwriter who just released a new album Iisa said To YleX, how he dreams of an ethical music economy. The requirement for an outsider’s ear is absolutely reasonable, but apparently even in the music industry, passionate factors can still be deprived of sadness.

As consumers, we are constantly more interested in the origin of our products, such as the conditions under which our t-shirts are made. There is a peculiar idea that art should be made by suffering.

En deny that creativity might be part of dealing with difficult things, even some kind of impetus for self-expression. But it’s old-fashioned to think that great art would be found by talking to Actors or writing on the edge of despair.

So maybe it would be time to let go of that mythical entrepreneur who digs a pit for himself and then tries to go alone. I don’t know if it’s a useful image even for those entrepreneurs who feel they’re totally alone with their business.

The ideal of a devilish, hard-working entrepreneur might even raise the bar to ask for help in time to cope or other trouble.

The author is a freelance journalist and the program director of the Helsinki Book Fair.