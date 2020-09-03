Nyt.fi column | In Finland, depression is misunderstood – it was attributed to a disease of top performers in working life, which is treated with drugs

Society does not understand depression and cannot treat it, so the only hope for a depressed patient is medicine, writes Tuija Sorjanen, a columnist for the Nyt supplement.

Finns have long built their identities on the fact that we are a depressed nation prone to substance abuse and suicide. That’s how we can continue to build, because treating mental health problems is as tough as I once learned to read about seven brothers.

The condition is familiar to countless people: Anxious from morning to night, no sleep at night, no desire to be awake during the day, drugs do not help, yoga may help a little, my face irritates, friends’ faces are not interested to see, because even things that should bring joy .

The Medical Society’s Duodecim website, as well as the health center doctor’s office, recognize that the symptoms of depression range from constipation and vague irritation to a steady will to die.

It is a diabolical, deceitful, hereditary, and deadly disease among many others.

Depression people talk in Finland all the time, but the disease is not understood. The diagnosis is lax and based on a Multiple Choice question with some rather amusing questions.

Public speaking about depression is almost invariably related to working life.

Every second interviewee in the women’s magazines is exhausted, about one in three of the interviewees in HS’s lifestyle stories. Realizing that non-marginalized hooded boys as well can be depressed, the disease has been attributed to the national disease of performers, perfectionists, and ten girls.

Depression is talked about in serious voices, as it becomes costly to society. It is ignored that depression is costly and difficult, above all for the depressed self, and that this has been the case for a long time before the disease has begun to become a nuisance to society. As a child, many know the sorrows and tragedies of life better than its joys and happiness. Not every depression is due to the fact that it is hard at work and that society demands more of us than we can give it, and the disease cannot be got rid of by retirement in your thirties.

It was in the background of anything, a depressed person would benefit from being able to tell someone matter-of-factly responsive, all of which in their own situation is difficult or impossible to tolerate. He may soon find himself shouting into the wind.

The doctor who sees the patient for the first time may offer antidepressants, or antidepressants, perhaps even a daily walk to the dairy shop and urges them to wean off all drugs. The most interpersonal doctors say that your situation undeniably sounds “challenging”.

Typically, a patient receives prescription SSRIs that affect the amount of serotonin in the brain.

For example, quetiapine, developed for the treatment of psychosis, may be prescribed to adolescents and the elderly in institutional care.

A side effect of several antidepressants is a “temporarily increased” risk of suicide. It is not known properly how drugs affect the brains of young people. The effects of stopping drugs are also still partly obscured.

Multi the patient is likely to be at the top grateful for the pill, which may prevent the black giant from rising through its forehead every day.

Medications are a pretty good first aid in a situation where a weeping human ruin sits behind a professional healer’s lightweight computer desk in his or her fabric-covered chair. A prescription and picking up medicines from a pharmacy create the illusion that you will even get some help.

In reality, a depressed patient often finds himself or herself back with a prescription in the cross-wave of his or her own misery, now with the knowledge that he or she is clinically depressed.

Getting help with the conversation and finding solutions is yet to come. This is because a depressed patient has to look for their own therapist.

Kela rushes to the rescue when a suitable therapist is found, although rehabilitation support is not automatically granted to everyone. It is recommended that the patient meet at least a few therapeutic candidates, preferably a few times, for their own account. Finding the right kind of therapist is important because not only the therapeutic trend but also the “chemistry” between the patient and the therapist has a crucial impact on the success of the treatment.

There is probably something wrong with the system, as some estimates suggest that half of depressed patients do not receive the treatment they need. It can mean both medication and therapy.

Patient the chances of recovery would be much better if a professional had made a proper assessment of the situation at an early stage. Even when looking for a psychotherapist, the patient should know even a little bit about what is “bothering” him. Is the plight due to distorted thought patterns or the fact that there are losses or fatal adversities in the past that have not been able to mourn? Is it worth choosing a cognitive, interpersonal, or psychoanalytic therapy trend?

Depression by definition includes the fact that the ability to take initiative and the resources needed for all constructive activities cooler than at the bottom of the Kankkula well.

If you avoid even emptying the dishwasher, finding a psychotherapist is harder than catching a fox fart in a glass jar in the fell.

So the same is to eat for years with medication and try to forget about your condition and its causes, which of course for nothing else. The recipe can be renewed without anyone asking for the day’s well-being.

The most tragic thing is that with the right treatment, depression would be a treatable disease. Now, every morning of countless Finns begins with a curse and every day ends in despair in the swamp.