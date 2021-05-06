Nyt.fi column | Corona time changed my relationship to alcohol: Evenings have been rare, but often followed by a creepy hangover carrot

Sober curious, as the name implies, is a curiosity about sobriety, but does not necessarily mean traditional absolutism. It fascinates, writes Ronja Salmi.

Holder a couple of years ago having fun at my friends wedding. I paid the bill the next day for a hangover. The worst was not the feeling, but the mental carrot and shame.

I hadn’t done anything reprehensible, everyone had had at least as much fun as I did, but I was incredibly anxious. It felt like I had been lying all night, salting the palate along the courtyard of the village house.

I wanted to call all the guests and apologize.

I stayed for a longer time to think about this reaction. Why did I just feel I was lying, about all the feelings in the world? Sure, drunk everyone’s blockages were removed, but I hadn’t done anything immoral that night either. I had been a drunken version of myself. But maybe that was exactly what seemed to be false?

One or two my friend has sometimes said that consider themselves more drunk. It is a rather sad statement, the idea that only under the influence of a certain substance would there be a self-worthy version of oneself. Open, talkative, maybe funny.

These friends have also drunk a lot in their lives, too. Again, I think of myself as more of myself without drugs, and maybe that’s why being drunk feels like a holistic scam.

After the carrot that followed the wedding, I watched my alcohol consumption for a while more. With Korona, there has been a reason to think again.

I am a completely social drinker, meaning I enjoy alcohol only in company. I don’t tend to brew beer alone at home on a Friday, but I only drink if I have a companion with a glass. With Korona, there have been radically fewer of these situations.

On the few occasions when there have been evening parties for a small group, the dose levels have also easily increased. On a normal evening, the city moves from place to place, and each serving is purchased separately. I have only now realized how much psychological significance that purchasing decision has.

Every time you dig a card out of your wallet, you wonder if I really need a new glass. Most often the answer is no. When sitting at home, the purchase decision has already been made, and drinks are kindly waiting in the fridge. As a result of these evenings, a few times during the Korona period, I have experienced a creepy hangover comparable to a recent wedding celebration.

Once again, the cause has been not so much the physical symptoms, but the mental carrot.

Of course, this condition also has its own word, hanxiety, ie a combination of the English words Hang over (hangover) and anxiety (anxiety).

I have learned about hanxiet and the brain chemistry behind it by following it Sober curious phenomenon. Sober curious, as the name implies, is a curiosity about sobriety, but does not necessarily mean traditional absolutism.

Phenomenon is attractive because it does not require absoluteness or totalitarianism. Where flexion, or flexible vegetarianism, has risen alongside veganism, Sober curious seems to be part of a bigger trend where some people switch from stronger alcoholic beverages to low-alcohol or non-alcoholic products.

Many proponents of the sober curious phenomenon live without alcohol, but I myself am researching the subject to become more aware of the causes and consequences behind my own alcohol use. The fascination of the phenomenon is also told by Instagram @darravapaa community has amassed over 6,000 followers in a few months.

A cynic could argue that this, too, is yet another way for millennials to control some aspect of everyday life and bring it into their own identity, story, and somefide?

Perhaps. For decades, lifestyle media and some have taught women in particular to control and become aware of anything at any time. Is your wardrobe responsible, your make-up cream plastic and your coffee a fair trade? Remember to meditate in the mornings to be grateful for all this?

Alcohol, on the other hand, is a counterweight to self-regulation, a hoarse guest that weakens inhibitions, makes your eyes brush in Instagram stories, and shows up in Oura ring data on a poorly sleepy night.

I wonder for myself, am I really so longing for control that I can’t stand the thought of myself laughing out loud and telling my childhood embarrassing memory for a little too long? Should we even be embarrassingly aware of drinking wine, set an annual goal that can then be celebrated with a cocktail?

Koronan the time after tells the answer. As restrictions are lifted and more social situations accumulate again, places of choice will also emerge to an increasing extent. Perhaps Sober curiosity can actually be a simple question: What if I didn’t drink?

The answer may come as a surprise.