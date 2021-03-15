Nyt.fi column | Aki Manninen is the worst loser in the Survivors game

No one has won the Survivors by force alone, writes Nyt.fi journalist Veera Jokinen.

“Ladies when it’s at camp, it never becomes a good soup. There should have been a group of men there. ”

Thus Aki Manninen justified his fall last Saturday Survivors in Extras. Manninen dropped out of the race Survivors Finland in the third section of the program. Survivors Extra there is a discussion section after each episode.

Manninen is known as a wellness coach. He is attended by his wife Rita Niemen with Temptation Island program. In addition, he has served as a coach In the biggest dropper.

Survivors is an international program format in which competitors live on the island in two different tribes and vote each other out. Tribes compete against each other in inviolability and prize competitions.

Manninen was one Survivors of Finland fifth-season pre-favorites. Thanks to his physical condition, the blue team won several races and managed to build a cozy camp.

Although Manninen shone with his intensity, he lacked social intelligence.

Manninen was contemptuous of his competitors already during the competition. He didn’t come to terms Juuso Karikuusen that is, a tubett with Herbalist.

Instead, Manninen bonded to a rock star Archie Cruzin mixed Big Brother -winner Kristian Heiskarin with. In the gang, he got to talk gossip.

“Yes, there at home would be better. Think! You would wake up next to lovely tits, ”Manninen told Cruz Survivors in the third section.

Although Manninen had warm intervals with the men, they did not talk about strategies. Manninen was confident that physical strength would take him further.

But no one has won Survivors by mere force.

It is typical that strong players are played out before the tribes unite. In this way, competitors do not have to struggle against them in individual competitions. The tribes will be united when there are about nine competitors left.

In the third episode, however, there was still time to unite the tribes, and a physically strong player could have been useful in future competitions. Manninen could have survived further by forming a clear alliance or bringing “good energy” to the camp.

Manninen dropped out just after he had been a driving force in winning the prize competition. This gave many a sense that the drop was unfair.

Survivors however, there is a game. And for a long time, this game has not been a matter of survival but of social and strategic skills.

The third at the end of the period, Manninen bore his losses outright. He was surprised but left the place matter-of-factly. Manninen’s bitterness only became clear Survivors in Extras. If any of the viewers were still saddened by the “father figure” dripping, the grief at this point began to dissipate.

Manninen said Survivors in Extras being a ‘victim of abuse’. It seems that the spirit of the game was not very clear to him.

Manninen spoke of women chauvinistically and contemptuously. She dressed up and referred to the alliance formed by the women as a “lady gloss exchange club”. Survivors Extran commentator Kimmo Vehviläinen laughed, and Alma Hätönen seemed to feel uncomfortable.

Particularly what seemed difficult to Manninen was that it was the women’s alliance that led to her fall. In this way, Manninen reflected on his dripping Survivors in Extras:

“Is it then that I haven’t given enough attention to the women in the camp. Of course, I don’t have to give up when I have a beautiful wife at home. ”

Hear Aki, I’m sure that this was not an issue.

Maybe we should have talked more about strategy and less about tits.

The series sees a lot of confrontation between men and women. For Manninen, however, it was not a question of gender but of a lack of strategic intelligence, and that seemed difficult to admit.

To the survivors the built gender theme was emphasized by the dj Suvi Pitkänen, who said in the third episode of the series that he hoped that Survivorsthe game would be won this time by a woman. Former police Marianne Kiukkonen formed an alliance of women in the same episode.

However, these women tend to play without pushing anyone down. In making them stand out Survivors spirit: tacting but avoiding unnecessary naming and contempt for other people.

Also Manninen’s wife, Rita Niemi, was present Survivors Extran in the third section. She did not question her husband’s sayings or practices but she was aware of why Manninen dropped out of the race.

“Aki is pretty bad to intrigue. He’s pretty straightforward, he gets what he thinks. ”

It is sad that Manninen himself does not seem to understand what caused his loss.

“I probably should have had that kind of fussy pants there in the corner of my tent and cried myself to sleep, then I would have been accepted into that group,” he speculated Survivors in Extras.

It was impossible for Manninen to admit that this time the women knew how to play better than him – and sex didn’t offer anyone immunity.

Helsingin Sanomat, Nyt.fi and Nelonen, which presents the Survivors Finland series, belong to the same Sanoma Group.