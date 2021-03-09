Nyt.fi | Burger King promoted his new scholarship program by tweeting on Women’s Day “women belong in the kitchen”

Burger King also said he also tried to spark a debate about the small number of female chefs in the restaurant industry.

On Monday March 8 was International Women’s Day. In honor of that, many companies again tried to show their support for equality and celebrate women.

However, corporate social media campaigns don’t always go to the button.

This year, probably the most failed Women’s Day greeting was tweeted by fast food chain Burger King.

Namely, on Monday afternoon, the message “Women Belong in the kitchen” appeared on the British Twitter account of the fast food chain.

The release received crushing criticism on social media, and eventually the fast food chain ended up removing the tweet.

The tweet probably refers to an age-old sexist saying that a woman’s place is in the kitchen or women should “return to the kitchen”.

The saying is also familiar in Finland. Even so familiar that Monday UN Women Finland launched the Women’s Days campaign with the theme of Women’s Place. The purpose of the campaign is to communicate that a woman’s place is: everywhere.

Burger King however, the intention was not to belittle women but to say that in the UK only 20% of experiments working in the restaurant sector are female – and at the same time to advertise their new scholarship program.

In his next tweet, Burger King continued:

“Of course, if they want to. However, currently only 20 percent of the trials are women. We want to change the gender distribution of the restaurant industry and encourage women to pursue a culinary career. ”

“We are launching a new scholarship program designed to help female Burger King employees with their dreams in the restaurant industry.”

Fast food chain despite possible intentions, the original tweet received harsh criticism. Many criticized how easy it was to detach from social media the original context.

Burger King was also accused of click titleing – or in this case, click tweeting.

The shocking first tweet causes users to click open on the post, after which lower updates provide information that changes the image the tweet originally generated.

One Twitter user also testified that the first and second tweets of the fast food chain could have been posted at the same time within Twitter’s 280 characters. Therefore, click title could have been avoided.

“Don’t use sexism as a click title,” he writes.

Feedback flood as a result, Burger King regretted tweets on the same day. Later, it also ended up deleting the original release.

“We have heard from you. Our original tweet was wrong and we apologize. ”

“Our intention was to spark a debate that only 20 per cent of the trials are women in the UK and we want to change the gender distribution through the scholarship program. We’ll do better next time, ”the tweet says.

The fast food chain’s apology aroused conflicting feelings among Twitter users. For some, Burger King should not have apologized in the first place because they say it’s a joke.

“Personally, I don’t feel like you need to be sorry. It was a fun and benevolent way to highlight job inequality and a new scholarship program. Keep up the good work, ”one responder to Burger King writes.

In others, the tweet rage only caused frustration.

“I’m tired of the fact that women always downplayed. The responses to the original tweet show that some people still think this way about women. They feel comfortable enough to express these misogynistic opinions as ‘jokes’, ”one Twitter user wrote.

Of course, tweets also gave birth to memes. They joke about the failed communication in the fast food chain in a slightly indignant tone.

“The plan was simple …” the second tweet states.

“Get people talking about Burger King by publishing a‘ accidentally ’misogynistic tweet on International Women’s Day.”

Custom versions were also made of the original tweet.

They joke a little with excitement about what Burger King will come up with next Pride Month, Black History Month, or International Men’s Day.

“Has Burger King’s Twitter account been hacked?” one user asked and shared a fake version of the original tweet.

Some Twitter users also amused how much Burger King’s largest Twitter account, @BurgerKing, communication is different from its British sister channel.

For example, on Thursday, March 4, a Twitter account ponders that deep-fried jalapenos have “Thursday energy”.

Perhaps the Burger King UK account should also focus more on food and less shocking tweets in the future.

At the moment, however, its bio makes a different promise: “come for the burgers, stay for the tweets. ”

That is, arrive because of burgers, but linger because of tweets.