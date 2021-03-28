Nyt.fi | Bob Ross is a legendary painter and 1980s TV celebrity who emphasizes sincere joy in making – Now he is also known by the younger generation, through Youtube and memes

The legend of the painter Bob Ross, known from a television program for the whole family in the 1980s, lives and is well on the internet. Even the memes made of him are benevolent.

“No there are no mistakes, there are only happy coincidences! ”

In this way, the American painter Bob Ross (1942–1995), real name Robert Norman Ross, encouraged viewers of its television program. Ross painted in his program The Joy of Painting (1983–1994) a total of more than 400 landscape paintings. Each half-hour period, he made one painting. At the same time, Ross taught painting techniques, which was also well-suited for novice painters.

The Joy of Painting reached more than 93.5 million households at the time of its release. Bob Ross became a legend, a product and a phenomenon – as well as one of the most famous painters in the United States.

Although decades have passed since Ross’s TV show and death, he is still a cult figure.

The African-haired and smiling Ross is recognized, especially in the United States, by everyone — including those young generations who had not yet been born during Ross’s lifetime. Ross still lives on through Youtube videos as well as countless memes and popular culture references.

Thanks to the memes, young people also know Bob Ross.­

In her television show, Ross calmly guides you through painting “happy little trees” as well as other happy pieces of nature. He recalls that “everyone needs a friend,” and paints another tree next to the tree. Ross speaks encouragingly and cheerfully when painting. He makes painting seem like something that is possible for anyone. Ross encourages viewers to paint with him.

And people still paint with Ross, another 26 years after his death. All The Joy of Painting episodes of the series are available on Youtube, where they are constantly reaching new viewers. Where in the early 1990s the series was viewed mainly in the United States and Canada, it can now be seen even in Finland. The Bob Ross YouTube channel has over 4.6 million subscribers, and individual episodes have up to tens of millions of views.

Before as Ross became known as a painter, he spent twenty years in the U.S. Air Force. Ross is told in interviewsthat it was while serving in the Air Force that he discovered beautiful mountain scenery, which he later painted. According to Ross, his calm tone of voice also sprang from his membership in the army: he had to shout in the Air Force so much that he no longer wanted to raise his voice.

Ross became interested in painting while already in the Air Force. He found his own style while watching German Bill Alexander (1915–1997) television program The Magic of Oil Painting. Alexander taught single painting technique in his program, which Ross later became known for. The painting method is also called “wet on wet” and produces oil painting from start to finish in one coat.

When Ross quit his job in the Air Force and returned to Florida, he continued to study painting as an apprentice to his German role model. Ross says The Joy of Painting in the first episode of the television show that he has learned his technique from Bill Alexander. He also raises the issue in the first episode of the second season, which he dedicates to Alexander.

Part of the artists, Ross’s paintings are not considered real art, as he uses simple techniques when painting. Ross has also received criticism from art people for not bringing anything of his own or new to his style.

Later, his role model and teacher Alexander told The New York Times in an interviewthat Ross has betrayed him, copied him, and imagined he was better than Alexander. Alexander also said that “little happy trees,” for example, were originally his invention. Alexander therefore accused Ross of having taken the finished concept from him and selling it to the public as his own.

Bob Ross is a recognizable character.­

Although Ross has been accused of lack of originality, it is clear that he is well-recognized as a character. Along with creativity, he has become known for his positivity. A brown afro, white collared shirt and a wide smile set Rossi apart from other artists. Bob Ross is a product that also goes on sale: Bob Ross Inc. sells board games, lingerie and coffee mugs, among other things.

Bob Ross Inc. has been transferred to Bob Ross as well as his wife Jane Rossin after the death of their partners, Anette Kowalskin and Walt Kowalskin, ownership.

It is likely that Ross also consciously created the character himself. He understood the power of television as well as how the device can be exploited commercially. On the other hand, Ross told Orlando Sentinel magazine in an interview in 1990, that he did not receive money for making a television program. Although Ross made a television show for free, television offered him the opportunity to brand himself.

Maybe just because Ross is such a clear character, he’s also made a lot of memes. In the memes, attention is paid, for example, to Ross’s exceptionally friendly manner of speaking and to his sayings and manners. Ross, for example, dries his brush by hitting it on an easel, after which he says he “beat the devil out of it”.

With the help of memes, the legendary artist has reached a new generation that knows him exclusively through the internet.

The internet is full of Bob Ross references. One of the most popular references is seen Epic Rap Battles of History in the video series. ERB is a popular Youtube channel that makes fictional rap battle videos where historical figures and characters measure each other. Ross confronts a Spanish visual artist in an ERB channel video Pablo Picasson (1881–1973).

Bob Ross is a popular culture phenomenon that is referred to in several U.S. television series. Ross became part of the mainstream of popular culture as early as the early 1990s when he appeared on commercials for the MTV television channel. The commercials were ironic in tone, and contemporary Bob Ross memes can be seen as their continuum.

Bob Ross characters have been seen in television series aimed at both adults and children. The character depicting Ross is seen in a television series Family Guyn in Section 12 of the second period. In addition, Bob Ross references are seen, among other things My Little Pony in Section 22 of the fifth season of the Powerpuff Girlsin Section 13 of the sixth season of the series.

Perhaps the most famous Bob Ross reference was seen Deadpool 2 in the movie trailer. In the trailer, Deadpool is wearing a brown afro and a white collared shirt. The colors used in the painting are shown at the bottom of the screen. This time, the colors include “clockwork orange” and “box office gold”. Beautiful scenery appears on Deadpool’s canvas as if by itself.

Although Ross is above all a meme for many people today, he still inspires people in a non-ironic style as well.

Nyt.fi wrote power take-off Tuomas from Korkia-aho, who began painting landscape paintings inspired by Bob Ross. Korkia-aho watched Ross’s videos on Youtube and thought painting couldn’t be very difficult. This is a good example of how Ross teaches novice artists even after his death – and in Finland.

Ross’s painting has also been viewed recently on Twitch, a site that specializes in streaming games. In 2015, a break T was shown on Bob Rosshe Joy of Painting marathon, followed by a total of more than 5.6 million spectators. Currently, the channel features weekend marathons that bring Bob Ross fans together and allow for interaction between them.

All however, do not watch the program to practice painting. Ross’s painting is watched, or actually listened to, also thanks to his pleasant voice. Ross’s speech is soft, and the strokes of his brushes make a soothing sound, which is why he has also been considered a role model for ASMR videos. People looked at Ross painting because of its serenity even before we started talking about ASMR feelings.

ASMR stands for autonomous, soothing sensory experiences. While ASMR videos can contain sensations that can be perceived by different senses, the focus is often on a sound that evokes a sense of pleasure. Such sounds include, for example, whispering, scratching and tapping. ASMR became a phenomenon between 2007 and 2010. In recent years, ASMR versions of Bob Ross’s painting videos have been made and downloaded, for example Asmr Before sleep for the YouTube channel.

Bob Ross is a popular character whose painting has been seen tirelessly for several decades. He is constantly winning new people to his side, and more and more new generations are interested in his work. One reason for the huge popularity can be considered Ross’s soft, calm voice. However, there is probably something bigger behind it.

Sincere positivity and kindness make Ross a lovable character. Even the memes made from him are mostly benevolent. Ross does not exclude anyone but emphasizes that anyone can be an artist. Making art is not only the prerogative of the chosen art elite, but the joy of painting can be enjoyed by everyone.

And that is emphasized in Ross’s work: pleasure, joy, pleasure.

Happy little trees.