Nyt.fi | Billie Eilish dyed her black-green hair blonde and posted a picture that became the third most liked in Instagram history

Billie Eilish dyed her hair and almost broke the internet.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, 19, dyed her iconic green hair blonde. The image of the new hair garnered millions of likes in minutes and rose to the list of Instagram’s most liked images.

The topic was previously covered, among other things Evening paper and Evening News.

The artist revealed her blonde-dyed hair with a picture she posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The image garnered 11 million likes in the first hours, according to the news site Today.

Currently, the artist’s image has garnered more than 21 million likes, making it the third most liked image in Instagram’s history.

In the caption of the post, Eilish writes “pinch me”.

Instagram still holds No. 1 of the most liked image with almost 55 million likes @world_record_egguser account image from an ordinary egg. In second place is the rapper who died in 2018 XXXTentacionin last left Instagram posting, liked by nearly 24 million users.

With the likes of the picture, Eilish overtook the footballer Cristiano Ronaldon posting. Sports legend Diego Maradonan a post made in memory had amassed over 19 million likes.

News site BBCEilish’s image of the new hair style also broke Instagram’s record by garnering a million likes in just six minutes. In the past, the record has been held by the singer Selena Gomezin with a picture he took on his birthday in 2018. However, at least Instagram has not yet confirmed the breaking of the record.

In addition to his hazy voice, Eilish is known as a young style icon.

She often appears in public in colorful oversized clothes and wears spectacular accessories. Black hair and green root growth also had time to become part of Eilish’s trademark.

The artist dyed his hair black and green originally in July 2019. In recent weeks, however, it has been suspected on social media that the artist has been wearing wigs recently.

Part suspected that Eilish had used wigs, for example at the Grammy Gala in March, where he performed the song Everything I Wanted together with his brother Finneas O’Connell. The hair of Eilish, who sings on a foggy stage, is adorned with a black hair ornament.

Eilish confirmed rumors of wigs With a video released in Tiktokwhere he removes the wig from his head.

Eilish’s hairdresser Lissa Renn told social media that it took six weeks to remove the black color without damaging the hair, the news agency reported Evening News. As a result, Eilish has been hiding his new hair colors in his wig for probably over a month.

Eilish was awarded At the Grammy Gala for the best recording with his song Everything I wanted. Eilish, who hosted the awards gala last year, also won a Grammy James Bond from the theme music of the movie No Time to Die.

Rumors wigs and new hair could have been added by the fact that Eilish had already hinted last December that he would change his hair style Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry after the document appears. The documentary was released in late February and can be viewed on the Apple TV + streaming service.

Since its release, it has received positive reviews. However, more praise is currently being gathered by the artist’s new hair.