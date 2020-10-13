Nyt.fi | Beer shop Pien opened a bar where you can get vegetarian food and soon also the house’s own beer

Pien Brewpub

Quick test

Where? Hämeentie 15, tel. 050 534 2211, pien.fi.

Because? Mon – Tue 11–24, Wed – Thu 11–2, Fri 11–4, Sat 12–4 and Sun 12–2.

How much? Tap beers 8.10–10.40 e, cocktails 10–13 e, snacks 3–4 e and food portions 6–14 e. Lunch 12.50 e.

Clear? Yes.

Pick up or transportation? Pickup.

Ateneuminkuja Pien Shop, which started as one of the first handicraft shops in Helsinki, first started a bar operation in its beer boutique, and now it has opened its own micro-brewery pub. Located at the corner of Hämeentie and Lintulahdenkatu, Pien Brewpub follows the mint green color scheme of Pien Shop and has an equally immediate atmosphere, but there are twice as many taps there, ie 16. The bar is intended to focus more clearly on selling fresh draft beer than the store.

As the name suggests, there is a micro-brewery under construction on the ground floor of the bar, the first beer of which should be tastable in November.

The master of the small Brewpub is Jirka Ordén, which has been successful in competitions for home bakers and closely follows the beers of American craft breweries, as, of course, the owners of Small. So there are probably pretty good beers on time.

Small owner Erkki Häme has said that the majority of its own brewery ‘s products are to be sold in Little’ s own bars, but some of the beers also end up in friends’ bars in Europe. Most micro-breweries do not have such an ambitious plan, but Pien has long established close relations with artisanal beer producers.

Häme also mentions that he wants to take part in beer festivals organized by, for example, the British Cloudwater and Wylam and the Irish Whiplash.

It has three very annealed breweries right now, whose products have also become familiar in Little Hanoi.

Small Compared to the shop bar, the Small Brewpub is big. In addition to the street level, there is a basement with a more club-like space and a small brewery in the glass cabinet behind it.

The little one is clearly looking for a certain kind of creative madness, an example of which could be that the downstairs toilets play to their visitors a review of the 1995 World Cup match. The big sports festival is therefore only a step away.

If the operating models of the Small Shop also apply to the Brewpub, the tap list of the bar will probably change often, which will delight customers who like to taste different beers.

Personally, I chose Gaffel’s Kölch, which is one of the best-known representatives of Cologne’s own beer style. The taste of Gaffel was guaranteed to represent the most classic line of the bar – the lightly hoped and medium-bodied malt cologne was also the only beer in the range to be made according to the purity laws of German beer. Perhaps it had been listed so that artisan beer diggers could occasionally rinse their mouths with the double-humored aromas of cloudy and fruity ips and dips.

Admittedly, our party did the opposite, as the second we tried a trendy tropical ribbon that has sold well in recent years. New and Improved by Swedish Stigbergets! GBG turned out to be a really great beer. It is a rare balanced representative of its genre – the taste is fruity and malty round, and the hops finally bring an elegant bitterness to it.

If you get hungry while tasting beers, Pien Brewpub serves snacks and even bigger dishes like risotto or stuffed breads.

The menu will surprise at least those who are used to eating sausage with their beer, because the chef Alfred Tallberg the doses developed are all vegetable-friendly, although dairy products have also been used.