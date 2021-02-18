Nyt.fi | Appeared exactly 35 years ago, The Legend of Zelda revolutionized the gaming world – this is how its effects are still visible in video games

Nintendo’s memorable and gaming-revolutionary The Legend of Zelda turns 35 – and the masterpiece has stood the test of time.

From what Feel like a genuine and real adventure?

The answer comes from things that are hard to put into words. It’s about how the sunshine feels on your cheeks, how the blades of grass bend under the blue sky, or how the water sparkles far on the horizon. Or how it feels to go to bed the night before and wake up early when you know it’s going to happen soon.

A good adventure gives nothing for free.

It feels like an icy doubt of one’s own abilities and a tickling of butterflies in the stomach when something unknown opens up in front of you. Adventure is often thought of as a positive thing, but at its best, joy and fear go hand in hand.

Shigeru Miyamoto realized everything while working at Nintendo in the early 1980s. The star designer of the Japanese gaming company knew that video games are basically about conveying emotions. What is needed is a strong vision and creative solutions to bring them to the surface – and the modest technology of the era was enough.

Just Now is the perfect moment to go back in history as a memorable action role-playing game The Legend of Zelda turns 35 on Sunday.

Age in the young gaming industry must be respected, as the first commercial games came in the early 1970s. The Legend of Zelda was published in Japan on February 21, 1986, and arrived in Finland in November of the following year.

The importance of the game can’t be underlined enough – it changed everything.

Miyamoto had made a platform game Donkey Kong (1981), who charmed in slot machines. However, Nintendo’s transition to the home console business enabled a new kind of, more long-lasting gaming experience. It was no longer a question of whether the player would drop a new coin into the device.

The sky was open – and Miyamoto was not disappointed. He designed Super Mario Bros. level lens (1985) for the Nintendo NES console. The whole thing was magical. Now let’s talk about a game that knew at first glance that the world would no longer be the same. Jump and you were hooked.

Already at the beginning of his career games Walt to Disney appointed Miyamoto had created a game with his team that did everything right – and was the first of its kind. But while the world went crazy about bouncing with Mario, there was another entity under the job, called Adventure Mario.

The original cover of The Legend of Zelda.­

Idea was to make a game where you would not jump and move from left to right. It’s worth remembering that Mario never even got back to the left if the screen had moved out of there. The goal was to create an open, great adventure where you could solve puzzles, face dangers, and explore a fairytale world that fits the way you want without time limits and points. Mario’s name fell off, and The Legend of Zelda began to take shape.

Rewarding the player’s bottomless curiosity The Legend of Zelda erupted from Miyamoto’s childhood in Sonobe, a small village near Kyoto (Nintendo’s hometown). As a child, Miyamoto adventured alone in Sonobe’s nature. Once upon a time, he found dense flora in the middle of the lake, and the surprising experience left an indelible mark on the boy.

Later, Miyamoto has narrated that on his travels he reached the true nature of the adventure. He searched for his route without a map and always found something new and fascinating.

Japanese Shigeru Miyamoto is the father of both the Super Mario and Zelda game series.­

Once, while walking through the forest, Miyamoto noticed a dark cave, which he did not dare to enter. He left home, gathered courage, and returned the next day with a lantern to explore the cave.

Miyamoto wanted to convey this feeling through the game. The game was to reveal how cold the air feels around, what kind of state of mind is required to walk alone, and what temptation a child has to explore and find – even if he is forbidden. And that’s exactly how playing felt.

“ The game seems to whisper: a backpack on your back about it and going, the horizon calls.

Is wonderful to return to the game on the eve of the holiday. That’s the way his life is! It’s amazing how soulful the simple pixels are, how finished the content is and how much Zeldaseries elements are piled up. The impact on other current games is also clear. Games teeming in the mind Grand Theft From Car Nier: To Car and Ghost of Tsushima to Xenoblade Chronicles. An exciting return to the origins of the games begins.

First, a name is written for the character. By default, it is a Link – and the name of the finer game character can be retrieved, as it is a perfect symbol of the eternal connection and interaction between the player and the games. The intention was for everyone to see themselves in Link, twinkling in an ordinary character reaching for big deeds. Look, who wouldn’t have dreamed of being a hero?

Hyrule’s colorfully beautiful and inviting but floating ominous fantasy world opens up in front of you. The tiny Link is in a green cuddly, brown boots and a shield in his hand unaware of coming. But what needs to be done? So, that’s where the game’s hook lies.

Anything is possible, the world is open from the first moment. The player is allowed to choose his route, shape his adventure. There is no right or wrong path. The feeling of adventure is teasing, irresistible. The game seems to whisper: a backpack on your back about it and going, the horizon calls.

The Legend of Zelda has been republished several times over the years. Today, the easiest way to get a classic is on Switch’s online service. The game is also available from the 3DS and Wii U online stores.­

From the top the game you see moves in a world divided into squares. Passing from square to square, the landscapes change from fresh forests to unsurpassed waterways and from rugged mountains to corners of cemeteries. Each area is designed on top of the last. There are enemies, objects, money, shops and – best of all! – secrets.

The trick is that by exploring the world and knocking out caves, you will find endurance-enhancing hearts as well as new equipment. Bow guns and magic wands make Link stronger, of course, but the stuff has its more intriguing side. They make you think of adventure from a new angle.

For objects, a purpose that helps to advance must be devised. And that’s enough. The lantern naturally illuminates, but it also burns bushes in front of secret routes. On the boomerang, on the other hand, objects snap from afar, ladders cross gorges, and bombs are worth pounding on suspicious boulders.

The game world itself is like one big puzzle whose changing structure must always be considered. The world opens up according to the objects found, one’s own instinct and reasoning ability. The puzzles are tricky, but the solutions are not impossible. Progress always feels inspiring.

“ The Legend of Zelda gave an initial impetus to action role-playing games and expanded the base for open-world games seen in the Ultima computer role-playing game (1981), for example.

And encouragement is needed. The Legend of Zelda is a very challenging game. Without proper equipment, enemies will strike mercilessly – and beyond. The tips are insignificant and the map is not open to the outside at all. Fortunately, the areas are so diverse and fascinating that a mental map is formed by force. Admittedly, there is no harm in pen or paper either.

Deaths are not avoidable, and failure always returns to the beginning. Admittedly, not empty-handed: money and objects may be kept. But the most important thing is grabbed information. After failing, know exactly exactly how to act differently. The game is big and challenging, but fair and encouraging; mistakes of their own always their own.

This was the first time the game cartridge had a battery. Its effect was huge: it was no longer necessary to start the game from the beginning, but the progress was saved. Thanks to a breakthrough, Console Games stood out from the momentary drug experiences of slot hall games. The Legend of Zelda changed the game design, it started making long games.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker was released in 2002.­

The Legend of Zelda was an amazingly ambitious game. It gave an initial impetus to action role-playing games and expanded, for example Ultimaseen in the computer role-playing game (1981) for open world games. It’s hard to imagine what games would be without it. Trenders are always needed, but this was like the future.

The fluid game removed the stiffness of action role-playing games by trimming the menus to a minimum. In the past, games were moved in a straightforward way, but now the world really felt moving, influenced, alive. Such free personal experience is one of the basic features of games today, regardless of genre.

The game inspires a new generation. The most essential of them is the modern master Hidetaka Miyazakiby popular Dark Souls games are similarly rewarding with cryptic exploration and a tough challenge.

Since Zeldaseries has gone from one peak to another. Grinders of 2d expression and gameplay emerge A Link to the Past (1991), offered one of the most spectacular transitions from 2d to 3d in game history Ocarina of Time (1998) and looked at the comic being played Wind Waker (2002).

The link has changed over the years, but the character is one of the best known in the gaming world. The secret of popularity is that it’s about an everyday character who grows into a hero – and the player with it. It is also important that Link is still not talking. This is how you reflect yourself into the character.

Although the series has been high quality, a certain comfort zone jamming began to appear. The games became more straightforward. The authors also realized this: the year 2017 Breath of the Wild changed everything – or rather went back to the old. The original The Legend of Zeldan in this way its world was studied completely freely and even got lost there.

This is a delightful example of how good game design doesn’t become obsolete.

Now the technology only made possible a new and wonderful implementation. Where the old game reached the open air on its 128 screens, one of the biggest review successes Breath of the Wild took you to a breathtaking world of over 20 square miles.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the flagship game of the 2017 Nintendo Switch console.­

No wonder speculation is enough Breath of the Wild 2, although only a vague trailer has been seen. What will it bring when it comes? Hard to say, but it’s worth remembering that Nintendo has surprised the series with a few straight sequels. Link’s Awakening (1993) was inspired Twin Peaks series from a strange village community, and Majora’s Mask (2000) repeated the same circadian rhythm My day as a murmur movie style.

The Legend of Zelda was Nintendo’s first game to sell a million copies. Since then, more than 125 million games in the series have been sold. The impact was also extensive on Nintendo’s other production, such as spirits Metroidseries.

And we must not forget Shigeru Miyamoto. The Legend of Zelda made him, well, a legend, and the feathers have come into the hat evenly. And the references to Walt Disney are not outdone – especially today. Miyamoto has recently designed a massive Super Nintendo World theme park in Tokyo, where he feels like moving into Nintendo games.

This takes the most important thing. Nintendo games are exceptional because they perceive the world from a child’s level. They lead to childish sensitivity and innocence.

Children look at the world through their imagination – and this feeling can be conveyed through games made with skill and love. The Legend of Zelda was one of the first and best examples of this. That’s why the game has lasted all these years so unwaveringly.

A great adventure always needs a pinch of imagination. Only then can it become something greater than life.

The Legend of Zelda knew this already 35 years ago.