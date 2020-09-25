Nyt.fi analysis | The acclaimed indie film to be seen at the Love & Anarchy Festival will take part in an abortion debate around the world – while painting a gloomy picture of the status of young women

In Never Rarely Sometimes Always, the protagonist Autumn travels to New York to have an abortion.

American film Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) had its world premiere on January 24 at the Sundance Film Festival and has become one of the most acclaimed indie films of the year.

The film was awarded in both Sundance and At the Berlin Film Festival with special jury awards. It is also part of the program of the Love & Anarchy Festival, which ends this weekend.

In the movie Teen Autumn (Sidney Flanigan) travels with her cousin to New York to have an abortion because abortion would not have been possible without the consent of a guardian in her home state of Pennsylvania.

Abortion has been raised as a topic of discussion in an increasing number of youth series and films. For example, this fall released on HBO UnPregnant (2020) depicts a trip of two teenagers from Missouri to the state of New Mexico to have an abortion.

Also in recent years, the youth hit series Netflix SexEducation (2019-) and HBO Euphoria (2019-) describe a series of abortions of teenage characters without horror. The catalog of the scenes is similar: the abortion clinic reception, the operating room, and the wake-up room.

However, the above fails to highlight the differences between states and countries as well as Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

The movie Autumn, who goes to school at the beginning and works at the supermarket checkout, finds out she’s pregnant. An unwanted pregnancy terrifies a 17-year-old visually, but a pregnancy clinic employee assures that the worries are forgotten when a mother gets her own child gets in her arms and shows an anti-abortion video. Autumn does not look convinced.

When Skylar (Talia Ryder) hears about her cousin’s pregnancy, she steals money from work and they leave by bus to New York. A longer trip is ahead, when it turns out that Autumn’s pregnancy has been expected longer and the clinic can’t accept her.

At another clinic, he is admitted, but the procedure takes two days. Between clinic visits, the penniless Autumn and Skylar roam the unknown metropolis, sleep in the subways, and try to stay safe.

Director-screenwriter Eliza Hittman has said that he came up with the idea of ​​a young women’s journey to have an abortion as early as 2013. That’s when he heard about a miscarriage in Ireland the previous year. Savita Halappanavarista, who was not granted an abortion despite a life-threatening pregnancy.

Halappanavar’s death led to protests in Ireland and sparked international debate over the country’s strict abortion situation.

“I started figuring out how long he should have traveled to save his life. This silent journey that many women make is an international phenomenon, ”Hittman says Varietyn in an interview.

Movie manages to portray abortion more truthfully than its predecessor by highlighting, among other things, the hospital costs that give Autumn, who comes from a low-income family, a headache.

While writing the screenplay, Hittman spoke to young women who had similar experiences as the protagonist of the film, visited abortion clinics, and the pregnancy clinics of the anti-abortion movement.

This week, abortion has also spoken in Finland. Started on Wednesday OmaTahto2020-citizenship initiative demanded that in future a pregnant woman would not have to provide specific grounds for obtaining an abortion and that the requirement for a two-doctor opinion would be waived.

At present, in the Finnish Abortion Act, abortion must be justified, for example, by economic or social life. The citizens’ initiative has collected almost 30,000 signatures in a few days.

Abortion Act has caused turmoil in the United States in recent years. In the country, the federal government has ruled that abortion is legal. The decision was made by the Supreme Court in 1973. However, in many cases, states are free to decide how the law is implemented within the limits set by the federal government.

For example, last year Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio enacted the so-called heartbeat law, which bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. At this point, many women do not yet know they are pregnant. The state of Alabama tried to make abortion possible only if the mother or fetus is in serious danger.

Hittman wanted the film to be released during the U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump is told earlier abortion, with a few exceptions. In 2017 he signed the order, which banned U.S. – funded NGOs from providing abortion counseling and abortion worldwide.

Never Rarely Sometimes Alwaysin Autumn is actor Sidney Flanigan’s first role in the film.­

After arriving for the New York abortion clinic, Autumn’s decision to abort is not questioned in the film and no attempt is made to override her to change her mind.

It is also not necessary, as the protagonist is sure of his decision. In 2015, multidisciplinary Plos One online publication according to the study, 95 percent of abortions do not regret their decision.

In the film, however, the abortion itself is not made a monster but a medical procedure to which pregnant women are entitled. The monster is the surrounding society that drives young women into disrepair.

Movie not only focuses on dealing with abortion but also taking a stand on sexual harassment and exploitation and the culture of silence. In the film, every man is a threat.

In the workplace, protagonists exchange significant gazes when a supervisor is harassed. At Autumn’s stepfather believes that the girl’s head should be repaired. In the bus, the young man leaves no peace and in the subway, the middle-aged man stares and touches himself.

The protagonists don’t even talk about their experiences with each other. However, the camera lingers for a long time on the faces of the ugly and outspoken Autumn through the film and reveals the fear, anxiety and anger he tries to cover up with every effort.

Because the most impressive scene in the film takes place at a health check-up at an abortion clinic in New York. There, the health worker asks Autumn questions that no one has probably asked him before. He has to answer questions according to the title of the film “never, rarely, sometimes or always”.

Have any of your partners threatened you? Has anyone hurt you? Has anyone forced you into sex or sexual intercourse?

Autumn is unable to respond. She swallows tears.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always will be performed at the Love & Anarchy Festival in Helsinki on Saturday 26 September. and on Sunday 27.9. Show times and venues can be found at the festival website.