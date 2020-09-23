Nyt.fi analysis | Did anyone really believe that Paris Hilton doesn’t know how to use a mop?

In the documentary This is Paris, the heiress of the hotel chain wants to prove that she is a fairly ordinary adult. It is up to the viewer to decide whether it is just an attempt to renew a personal brand that has stalled over time.

“What it has even done ”is a phrase that in the early 2000s was often followed by a hotel heiress Paris Hilton name.

Publicity without special gifts still seemed somewhat immoral at the beginning of the millennium.

No longer does a celebrity necessarily have to be particularly good anywhere. In the age of social media, almost anyone can choose to be famous, whose Instagram image or TikTok video algorithms choose to fit the screens of browsers on the phone.

Paris Hilton is the heiress of the Hilton hotel chain, a social beauty, a reality TV star, a DJ, a singer, a social media influencer – and most of all, a brand.

Compared to today’s celebrities, he has done a lot, and in the new Alexandra Deanin the documentary directs what is really hidden behind the brand.

This is Paris documentary was released on Youtube on September 14th. To date, the nearly two-hour film has been watched more than eight million times.

Hilton bounced to global publicity in the early 2000s at the latest The Simple Life with the reality TV series and the sex video scandal.

In the reality TV series, Hilton and her friend, a social star Nicole Richie leaving behind a party and a pint to turn the countryside into a simple life without money.

In the series, Hilton and Richie swing in high heels in muddy yards and are horrified, for example, that the whole family uses the same bathroom.

Hilton became the most famous bimbo in the world, who, for example, boiled down to not knowing how to use a mop.

In The Simple Life reality TV show, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie show off their bimbudos.­

“This is Paris Hilton, ”dressed in dark sunglasses, Hilton repeats in a dark studio in the first scene of a new documentary. He twists his voice from a hoarse, crooked rumble to a low speech.

“How many voices do I have?”

The documentary tells the viewer that the publicly known bimbo-Hilton is an artificial character from the moment of the voice. The role is the shell that helped Hilton make money and escape the traumatic experiences of youth.

Hilton’s growth story is like a snatch of American drama: A rich family’s animal-loving child turns into a stubborn party princess on the eve of adolescence. Parents try to maintain the backdrop of an idyllic family and are unable or unwilling to raise their child.

They send the daughter time and time again to wilderness camps and boarding schools from which the teenager escapes.

“It felt like I was sent away so I could be hidden,” Hilton says in the documentary.

A teenager Hilton’s last placement was in Provo Canyon, Utah. The methods of raising the place sound, to say the least, questionable, downright violent.

According to Hilton, the students were treated like prisoners. They were beaten both mentally and physically. They were fed drugs whose ingredients they did not know about. If they did not take their medicine, they were taken to isolation cell-like booths for 24 hours.

The traumatic experience revolves around the nightmares of an heiress who still suffers from sleep difficulties.

Paris Hilton’s diverse job description includes, among other things, appearing on the scene.­

Hilton has become a sad-eyed and lonely adult. He strives for happiness by earning millions and wasting his money on jewelry and clothing, even though he really enjoys his sock bridges, so he says.

To reality Hilton is anchored by the younger heiress of the family Nicholai “Nicky” Hiltonwho doesn’t unnecessarily beautify truths when talking to his sister. According to Nicky Hilton, the sister is greedy for money and a queen of drama.

Mother of siblings Kathleen “Kathy” Hilton is a stone-faced matriarch who says he hears about his daughter’s Provo traumas for the first time when the interviewer takes up the subject.

The documentary is built around the experiences of Provo. The sleep difficulties and confidence problems that overshadow Hilton’s daily lives are linked to when college men unexpectedly sought out teenagers at night with them.

Instead of holding a daughter accountable, for example, to her mother, who has indirectly caused her child’s trauma by sending her to Utah, Hilton decides to seek a solution by contacting classmates familiar from the school.

An online campaign is born in which Hilton and other victims of the Provo Canyon School share their experiences and demand justice.

The millennium in the beginning Paris Hilton was in many respects the first. The Simple Life was one of the first reality TV shows. Before Hilton, no one had been as famous just because he was famous.

The footsteps of Hilton have been followed by the biggest celebrities of the moment, such as a friend and former employee of Hilton. Kim Kardashianin and stars like other Jenner siblings.

But the story told in the documentary is familiar. Almost worn out. Hilton is certainly not the first celebrity to be said to be basically “just plain”.

In the age of social media, the private and the public are not unequivocally opposed to each other, but anyone using Instagram can certainly admit that there is always some kind of privacy behind the public image.

Did anyone really believe that Paris Hilton doesn’t know how to use a mop? Hardly. In the documentary, Provo Canyon’s classmates say they marveled while watching The Simple Life -happy Hilton he saw in a TV series that didn’t seem to be able to clean up. At the school, they were forced to clean up, old classmates say.

In the documentary Hilton is taking part in a past trend in which supposedly ignorant followers are shown that life isn’t really as polished as it looks on social media.

This time, Hilton is not ahead of its time but following it. She detaches herself from an ironic and weary-loving cynical figure dressed in pink, and proves to be a fairly ordinary adult suffering from fairly common problems.

The traumatic experiences presented in the documentary are truly horribly audible.

Nevertheless, the idea cannot be avoided: is the documentary also a “modernization strategy” for the personal brand, its humanization?

In the final scene, Hilton admits that despite suffering and beating, a brand based on a fool’s ecumenite is still a lucrative venture.

While Hilton thrives in soft college outfits and socks, giving up high heels would be too expensive.