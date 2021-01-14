Nyt.fi | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she feared for her life in the conquest of the congress building: “It is no exaggeration to say that many MEPs were almost murdered”

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the left wing of the Democratic Party, told a live broadcast on Instagram on Tuesday that the conquest of the congress building was a traumatic experience.

Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says he feared for his life when the president resigned Donald Trumpin supporters broke into the congress building last week.

The congressman will talk about his experience and the emotions it evokes in a Instagram live broadcast on Tuesday. He reported on the matter earlier, among other things The New York Times and The Guardian.

On Wednesday, January 6, four people were killed and more than 50 were arrested after Trump supporters infiltrated to the congress building interrupting Joe Biden confirmation of the election victory.

Instagram live broadcasts are a typical way for Ocasio-Cortez to connect with its supporters. He says in his first live broadcast after the intrusion of the convention building that the experience was traumatic.

“Wednesday’s events were very traumatic. And it is no exaggeration to say that many members of parliament were almost murdered, ”he says in a live broadcast.

Ocasio-Cortez says he has had a “very close encounter” during the intrusion of the congress building, but does not describe the incident in more detail for security reasons.

“I didn’t know if I was going to survive until the end of the day,” he continues.

Ocasio-Cortez has saved the live broadcast to publications on his Instagram account. To date, it has garnered more than 4.7 million views. You can watch the full hour-long video below:

Congress building after the conquest began, Ocasio-Cortez, like many others who worked in the building, was evacuated to safety. He says he did not feel safe even after the evacuation.

“I didn’t feel safe around all the members of Congress. There were people in the shelter who have compassion for the supporters of Qanon and white supremacy, as well as members of Congress who, frankly, support white supremacy, ”he says.

“I felt they might reveal my location and thus give me a chance to hurt or kidnap me.”

Ocasio-Cortez also says not all Republican MPs agreed to keep masks in the shelter. He says three Democrats have been infected with the coronavirus since the conquest of the congress building.

Also a Democrat Ayanna Pressley tweeted on Tuesday that he had left the refuge because he did not feel safe. He describes being furious that several of his colleagues have contracted the coronavirus since the incident.

Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley are both members of a group called “the Squad”. The group refers to four non-white female congressmen. The Conservatives and President Trump have verbally attacked them several times, The New York Times write.

Ocasio-Cortez says on Instagram that he intends to discuss the trauma caused by the conquest of the congress building with an expert. At the same time, she encourages others to seek help with mental health issues.

“There’s nothing shameful about that. Mental health care is health care. ”