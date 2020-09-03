Nyt.fi | According to the expert, Koronavilku can be considered an example of everyday gambling – “The most likely winner would be the one who does not see anyone”

In fact, Koronavilkku cannot be called a game, but the application has features familiar from games, says University Researcher Timo Nummenmaa.

On Monday, Finns received the Koronavilkku application.

The application, developed in collaboration with the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the software company Solita, allows citizens to obtain and share information on potential exposures to the coronavirus.

Many downloaded the app oitis, and on Monday night the social media services looked like almost everyone who downloaded the app also reported it in a new update. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram were filled with prompts asking friends and followers to follow suit in downloading the app.

University researcher at the University of Tampere Timo Nummenmaan according to Koronavilkku, one can see similarities with the gameplay of everyday life.

According to Nummenmaa, gaming means that features familiar from games are brought out of games. Mobile applications, for example, can be considered as a game of everyday life, with the help and encouragement of which the user can improve his fitness. For example, in a 2012 British publication Zombies, in the Run app the user raises his fitness by running away from the chasing zombies in the game.

According to Nummenmaa, gaming methods are used in applications, for example, with level characteristics describing progress or points that the user can collect with his performances.

According to Nummenmaa, the corona flash cannot actually be called a game, but the application has some features familiar from the games.

By Wednesday afternoon, Koronavilku had already accumulated nearly 1.4 million downloads on Google Play and the App Store. Director of Information Management, Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Aleksi Yrttiaho reported download figures on their Twitter pages.

According to HS, the million-download limit broke at eight o’clock on Tuesday morning after the app had been in use for about a day.

Solita’s Director of Health and Welfare Expertise Risto Kaikkoinen According to THL and Solita, the original goal was to make Koronavilku the most popular application in Finland in a week. To achieve this goal, the application required about 1.2 million downloads, Kaikkonen told HS.

According to THL, the performance of the application will improve as the more users it has.

The corona flasher is based on so-called key codes that change at regular intervals. When two application users are in close proximity to each other, their phones exchange key codes. No personal or location information is saved. Key codes are stored only on users’ phones and are not linked to anyone’s personal information.

According to Nummenmaa, games that resemble a corona flash and run in the background of the device have been supported, for example, by the StreetPass feature developed for Nintendo’s 3DS.

This feature allows devices to “chat” like a corona flash via a wireless connection when they are close to each other. For example, the connection was used to exchange items offered in StreetPass-compatible games.

“If you were to compare Corona Flash to the game, the most likely winner would be the one who doesn’t see anyone,” says Nummenmaa.

A similar layout has also been used in games, Nummenmaa says. For example, the international, under the Christmas corridor Whamageddon-kisan the idea is that game participants try to avoid hearing the band Wham Last Christmas song. The game runs from the first day of December until Christmas Eve and the winner is the one who manages not to hear the song for the longest time of the season.

Nummenmaa describes Koronavilkku as simple. The application can do practically nothing more than test its symptoms and share information about the infection. When the Corona Flasher is installed in the phone, it works in the background of the device by itself.

“The goal is for nothing to ever happen,” Nummenmaa says. The fact that an application is doing something, such as reporting potential exposure, is undesirable.

The new app also sparked a discussion among those critical of the app on comment columns and social media. According to Nummenmaa, the discussion and communality generated by Koronavilku can also be considered a confluence with the games.

Based on the comments collected on Google Play, we were generally very satisfied with the Corona Flash app.

However, some of those who downloaded the Coron Flasher thought it bad that using the app would require turning on a bluetooth connection. In addition, the app was suspected of consuming battery power and grabbing phone storage space.

Also related to the security of the application, it turned out to be surprising based on comments and tweets.

Solita’s technology expert Sami Köykkä told HS in early August that the highest number of security issues had accumulated even before the launch of the application.

According to Köykä, for example, tracking users of the application has been made impossible.

Commentators are also concerned about whether a false coronavirus infection may be reported in the application.

However, according to the application, the infection can only be recorded in the application using an unlock code obtained from a healthcare professional or THL.

In addition, the launch of the app caused a few apps with similar names to rise to the top of the list of most popular free apps in the App Store, for example.

By noon on Tuesday, the Kuopio region’s public transport application, Vilkku, was on the list of the most popular free applications.

Of course, Koronavilkku also sparked humor and thoughtful short-circuits related to, for example, why it is not possible to anticipate the detection of infections with the help of Koronavilku. One commenter hoped on Google Play that the app could notify you in advance, for example, if a coronavirus infection was detected in your local store.

However, if you notice symptoms of coronavirus disease, you should According to THL instructions instead of convenience store, focus primarily on the coronavirus test.