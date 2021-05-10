Nyt.fi | A Senator from Ohio attended a Zoom meeting while driving a car to discuss a bill that would impose harsher penalties for watching videos while driving

Ohio State Senator Andrew Brenner tried to cover it up with a Zoom wallpaper from his home office that he attended a video conference while driving a car.

10.5. 16:22 | Updated 10.5. 16:34

Coronavirus as there are still restrictions, confusion with video conferencing also continues.

Last week, a Republican senator from the state of Ohio Andrew Brenner managed to steal attention to himself during a video conference lasting less than 13 minutes. The case was previously written about, among other things Mashable.

In a video conference, the Ohio State Senate discussed a bill aimed, among other things, at imposing harsher penalties for the use of communications equipment while driving.

Senator Andrew Brenner, who supports the bill, attended a video conference on the bill while driving the car.

At the beginning of the video call, Benner is sitting in the car. During the meeting, however, he disappears for a moment, and when he reappears, he has changed the background image in the Zoom conversation to resemble a home office.

However, security work runs across Benner’s chest and glimpses of the houses and streets that the senator is apparently driving past can be seen from the edges of the wallpaper.

American television channel KSEE’s news anchor Brody Logan posted a video of the video conference on Twitter last Thursday. Posting has been liked by over 22,000 users and has been retweeted about 6,000 times.

The full video can be seen on The Ohio Channel –website.

On social media, the senator’s behavior sparked both criticism and amusement.

Benner justified The Columbus Dispatch newspaper that he was in the car during the meeting because he had two consecutive meetings in different places. He commented to the magazine that he was able to focus on driving during the meeting as well.

“I paid attention to driving while listening to (the meeting),” he said.

“I’ve actually attended numerous different meetings while driving a car. Usually they have been phone calls. During the video conferences, I haven’t paid attention to the video. ”

In Ohio the proposed bill would prohibit, for example, writing, sending and reading text messages, watching videos, taking photos, and using streaming services and other applications while driving.

In addition, the bill would allow police to stop drivers from using only electronic devices while driving.

Benner’s support for the bill would probably not go through under the new regulations. While driving, the senator adjusted the video call and looked at the camera from time to time.

Spring During several video calls, blunders have gone viral on social media.

In February, the Texas attorney changed video call as a cat, and in another video call, a Republican congressman turned upside down.