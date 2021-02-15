Nyt.fi | A restaurant opened in Helsinki that does not use preservatives or white sugar but pays attention to diabetics and keto eaters – we tested

Be Mine Healthy Friends

Quick test

Where? Lönnrotinkatu 9, tel .: 041 711 7222, beminehf.fi.

Because? Tue – Fri 10.30–19, Sat 12–19 and Sun 12–18.

How much? Small edible 6–7.90 e, large portions 13.50–15.50 e and smoothies 5–6.50 e.

Clear? No.

Pick up or shipment? Yes.

In December opened a small eatery on Lönnrotinkatu, the idea of ​​which is healthiness.

Be Mine Healthy Friends does not sell white sugar, trans fats, preservatives or monosodium glutamate. In addition to vegans, diabetics and those who prefer low-carbohydrate keto food, for example, have been taken into account.

We enter pastel shades and neon letters into a flickering soup, the small size of which encourages us to bring food with us. Fortunately, the place is empty. Opposite is one of the owners of the place, Jasmine McAlpine. Business partner Belle Aphipanya soon arrives with cargo boxes in his hands too. The joy and passion of both are conveyed behind the masks.

The duo are united by a former joint employer and nurturing health, but also Thai roots, which is reflected in the menu. There are “noodles” of zucchini and “rice” of cauliflower, tofu and tempé.

We order top rye breads with turmeric and coco pink smoothies. As the main dish, we choose three chili “noodles”, i.e. “noodles” made from zucchini with shrimp and a cauliflower rice bowl with warm smoked salmon.

The bread sauce sauce is surprisingly warm. Lemon has been skillfully used to refract Tahin’s most obvious earthyness. The tofu was heated in a sympathetic small oven.

The smoothie tastes like banana and strawberry. The promised blackcurrant could be more refreshing to drink. On the last winter day, colorful portions act as almost a form of color therapy.

The cauliflower rice was covered with salmon and avocado.­

The juju of the keto rose poke portion is warm cauliflower rice. The juiciness of the bowl food is brought by the secret be mine poke sauce, which is light and soy. The avocado rose says perhaps everything essential about the place. Aesthetics are valued and trends have been introduced. Edamame beans, smoked salmon, cucumber and salad fill a palm-sized bowl. Carbohydrates in a serving are said to be five grams, and that’s what it feels like.

The zucchini noodle sauce is hot, as promised, and the mash is served separately on the side of the portion. The tails have been left in place in the shrimp.

Be Buns, beer, burgers, tacos and burritos can already be found near Mine Healthy Friends. If you have diabetes, celiac disease, or any other illness that affects your daily life, restaurants like BMHF can be a relief.

BMHF passionately proclaims the good news of the health of its doses on social media. It should be noted, however, that there is a constant debate about, for example, the avoidance of monosodium glutamate and the use of coconut oil, and there is no single truth about their unhealthiness or wholesomeness.

Points of sympathy and courage are raining down from the restaurant’s sincere desire to serve those customers who eat according to special diets.