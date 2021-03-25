Nyt.fi | A picture of a huge cargo ship stuck in a Suez canal and a small wheel loader helping it make the internet a joke

Attempts are being made to remove the Suez Canal blocked container ship on the third day. The Internet did what it did best – that is, memes.

Suezin channel an attempt is made to remove the clogged container ship already the third day. Based on images from the ship, the bow of the ship has partially dug into the embankment.

A dozen small tugs have been involved in the container ship dismantling operation, which has lasted for more than two days. Today, Thursday, the dismantling work has continued with the help of five tugs.

However, the attention of many has been drawn to one image taken from the unloading operation, in which the side is a small wheel loader and a huge container ship stuck in a canal.

The Guardian described on Thursday the layout of the image as “David and Goliath of our time”.

The reference is pertinent in many ways, as the Suez Canal, west of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world and the most significant bottleneck for sea freight.

More than ten percent of the world’s freight traffic and thirty percent of container traffic passes through the Suez Canal.

Sometimes the reality is indeed more wonderful than a myth:

Now small but perhaps peppered wheel loaders are partly responsible for moving a huge container ship and restoring freight and container traffic.

On social media, many have seen the picture of the loader itself: a small work machine facing a huge contract.

In the face of a huge contract, such as a coronavirus, unopened emails or a task that requires concentration.

At least in Finland, the joke has not been reduced by the fact that the name of the container ship that ran aground is Ever Given.

A long break in the canal’s maritime traffic means major delivery problems for products passing through the canal. If the canal is not opened quickly, some cargo ships are likely to have to circumnavigate Africa.

Indeed, one Twitter user jokingly praised his luck for having happened to choose the Panama Channel instead of the Suez Channel that very morning.

The fate of the container ship also played a part in sharing life instructions and modifying the lyrics of the ship’s tragic events.

“Find yourself someone who will hold on to you as tightly as the Suez Canal will hold on to the container ship. And together, your union can cost the capitalists millions of dollars. ”

“What would you do if your ship wasn’t at home but crying alone in the Suez Canal?” A Twitter user writes about City High’s song What Would You Do? in modified words.

Soon someone found out too Austin Powers scene from a movie where an agent tries to make a U-turn in a narrow aisle. The video is, of course, accompanied by the ship of the Evergreen shipping company that ran aground.

Then the story gets a new twist again.

The route taken by the container ship is unmistakably reminiscent of a penis, writes Website Vice.

Can this be true? According to Vice, yes, as the site says it has confirmed the vessel’s route from a spokesperson formisselfinder.com, which monitors maritime traffic.