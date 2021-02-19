Nyt.fi | A five-second “pawri video” became a somehit in Pakistan and India – And for a moment united the disputed countries

“Here is our car, and here we are. And we have a party, ”Pakistani Finnish influencer Dananeer Mobeen said in an Instagram video that featured a huge Finnish hit.

February 6 a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a five-second video on his Instagram account in which he jammed with his friends in mountain scenery.

After downloading the video, he barely guessed it would go viral in both Pakistan and India.

The short somev video seemed to unite these countries bundled together for a moment as the somebody users in both countries began to share the memes made on the subject.

Hindu-majority India and Muslim Pakistan have quarreled and fought From the Kashmir region since 1947. They both see it as part of themselves.

Previously reported about the viral somev video BBC and India Today.

With the video taken with the front camera of the mobile phone, Mobeen takes a picture of himself and spins. First the video flashes the car and then a group of young people dancing. There is music playing in the background.

“Yeh humari car hai, aur Yeh hum hai. Aur Yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai, ”Mobeen says in Hindi.

In Finnish, it means in its simplicity:

“Here’s our car, and here we are.”

“And we have a party.”

The video became a hit overnight, and to date, it has garnered more than 5.8 million views on Instagram. At the same time, it proved once again that anyone and anyone on the Internet can become an online sensation.

In the social media, Ambe’s way of saying “pawri” or “pawrty” has sparked amusement in particular. For he means the English word “party” in the video, but pronounces it funny.

In the caption, he explains that in speaking style, he jokes about “burgers” who have come to vacation in northern Pakistan. In Pakistan, the term “burger” refers to a rich elite who have probably studied or worked outside the country and speak with an American or British accent.

“It’s not typical for me to talk that way. I just did it to get it [Instagram-seuraajani] to laugh, ”he commented on the video later According to the BBC.

There have been numerous different versions and memes of the video.

Indian composer and someperson Yashraj Mukhate turned the five-second video into a dance piece. The song has also become a huge hit and has garnered almost as many impressions as the original video.

At the same time, it has probably also increased the visibility of the original video. You can listen to the song below.

Netflix’s India Twitter account also joined in the joke and shared Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006) pictures. The accompanying text in the images referred to Mobe’s original video.

“I hope we weren’t late for the party,” the tweet says.

Mobeen, who shared the original “Pawri” video, would seem to have gotten the attention he was getting and amused about “becoming a meme”. He has also shared himself memes made from the video often with the topic #pawrijarihai.

Mobeen, 19, is from Peshawar, Pakistan. His releases have garnered thousands of likes even before the February 6 hit video. Most of the updates on his Instagram account cover fashion, food and music, among other things.

In an update released on Monday, February 15, Mobeen thanked his followers for all the support and announced that he was selling video-inspired #pawrihoraihai shirts.

At the same time, sometime rejoiced at the successors of more than 500,000 Instagram accounts. The number has almost doubled in three days, with about 920,000 users currently tracking their Mobe account.