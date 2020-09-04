Nyt.fi | A fan carved a picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger on the barrel and presented it on Reddit – Then the action star appeared on the lines and demanded to be allowed to buy the barrel

The barrel carved by the fan ended up for Arska thanks to the website Reddit.

Sometimes anything can happen on the internet.

In the end of July Posted by Reddit a picture of a wooden barrel he carved with the name of an actor and a former California governor Arnold Schwarzeneggerin face.

The face of the former action star in the barrel was immortalized according to his perhaps best-known character, i.e. Terminatoras a cyborg of movies.

“I sculpted this in honor of Arnold’s birthday,” a user named RadonLab wrote in his release on the actor’s birthday on July 30th. Schwarzenegger turned 73 in July.

The Reddit user may have expected the image to arouse interest among other fans. However, something happened that he probably couldn’t wait for: a message from the nickname GovSchwarzenegger appeared on the chain.

It’s an actor’s own account with which he appears from time to time to participate in discussions on Reddit.

“Wow. This is awesome. It is beautiful. Would you sell it to me? ” the actor commented under the nickname GovSchwarzenegger.

The user who carved the barrel refused to accept the money but demanded to be allowed to send it as a gift. “I’d like to give you a barrel. That would be an honor, ”he wrote.

Schwarzenegger agreed to receive the barrel without compensation, but in turn demanded that he be allowed to send in return a signed image of himself using the barrel.

“Now that it’s 2020, I’ll sign it on my machine and email it to you if it fits,” Schwarzenegger continued.

After a short discussion, users who followed the chain waited for a picture of the actor to use the barrel to appear in the conversation.

Nine days ago, a user in the chain asked if RadonLab had yet received a picture of the actor. Some who followed the chain also asked for reminder messages when the picture appears.

Eventually, the wait was rewarded when Schwarzenegger returned to the Reddit chain on Tuesday.

“I love it. You’re very talented and I can’t thank you enough! ”The former action star commented.

The message contains a link behind the image. In it, Schwarzenegger sits in the kitchen and burns a barrel with his own Terminator face.

“Thanks a lot! It still feels magical to see you with my work! I still can’t believe it! ”RadonLab replied to the actor’s message.

Later, Schwarzenegger tweeted the barrel as a great gift.