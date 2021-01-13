Nyt.fi | A British 12-year-old pupil was repeatedly sent home from school because of a “skirt that was too long” – school uniform codes discriminated against non-white and rainbow youth in particular

In recent years, numerous cases have emerged around the world where a student has been told to go home because of an outfit or hairstyle that violates the school’s dress code.

Last in December the British Siham Hamud, 12, was sent home from school every day. The reason for being sent home was that Hamud refused to wear a school uniform skirt for girls.

The world’s leading fashion magazine, Vogue, reported on the matter.

Hamud, a Muslim of religious belief, told The Telegraph that school activities feel like bullying. Before December, she had been able to wear her own ankle-length skirt to school for years.

The Uxbridge High School dress code, enacted two years ago, stipulates that female students must wear either a school pleated skirt or pants.

Teachers approached Hamud from an anti-dress code skirt on the first day of December. After that, Hamud was sent home every day until the end of the semester. Now the school has distance learning because of coronavirus restrictions, so Hamud can dress the way he wants.

Hamudin however, the family expects the problem to continue after returning to contact teaching.

The father of the student Idris Hamud tells The Telegraph that the school is threatening him and his wife with legal charges because the student ‘s absences have not been clarified since 9 December.

“I don’t force her to wear a long skirt. It’s his faith and decision, ”Idris Hamud tells the magazine.

He also intends to “take all legal action” to clarify the matter.

“All Siham wants is to wear a skirt a few inches longer than his classmate. I don’t know why the school has such a big problem with it. ”

Vogue cites in his story examples reminiscent of the case of Hamud. In addition to the UK, school uniforms or exact suit codes are used in several countries.

Conflicts have occurred, especially among young women, non-whites, and rainbow youth.

In the year 2015 a young Muslim was sent home from school in France, because teachers felt the long skirt showed his religious beliefs “eye-catching”. In France, a law enacted in 2004 allows only “subtle religious signs” in schools.

In the United States, an 11-year-old black girl was sent home, because she had braided hair extensions. The hair was contrary to the school’s policy of banning “extensions, clip-ins and waves”.

The 2015 case in Kentucky also received a lot of publicity when a female student was sent home because her shirt revealed clavicles. It was also considered against the school’s dress code.

Last December, a Texas man Trevor Wilkinson instead was expelled from school because he had stopped his nails. The school’s dress code forbids boys from applying makeup or holding nail polish. There is no similar ban for female students.

After the separation, Wilkinson filmed a video of himself in which he broke into tears as he explained what was happening. The video went viral on social media.

In Finland have never worn school uniforms and students are generally allowed to dress the way they want.

On the website of the Board of Education It is stated, for example, that in Finland, pupils cannot be obliged to wear school uniforms, “because, taking into account fundamental rights such as the right to personal freedom and freedom of expression, no binding restrictions on dress and appearance can be imposed on pupils”.

Only during certain lessons, such as exercise, technical work and household work, can requirements and restrictions be placed on students’ clothing for reasons of hygiene, safety and similar reasons.

Read more: In 2021, dressing will be gender-free – Young people’s dressing is determined by tolerance, which is also reflected in social change

Although Examples of discriminatory restrictions and kicking out of school from other parts of the world may seem insane, and in Finland, too, school staff have severely criticized students’ attire.

The most recent and significant case is probably when Yle MOT interviewed the principal of Sysmä Unified School the bad problem of bullying at school. In the interview, the principal shuddered that “dressing for students can be choking,” “too eye-catching and revealing to the adult eye,” and that dressing for sexual minorities “involves very special dressing”.

He also noted that in this case, “the student seeks the attention of himself”, which leads to the student “gaining the experience of being bullied and discriminated against”.

Texas Trevor Wilkinson didn’t leave being separated from school because of nail polish in a mere video spread on Twitter.

He founded Change.org a petition in which he collects names against the school rule.

“I am a gay man, and proud of it. This is unfair and not okay. Help me show that one is allowed to express oneself and that society cannot normalize identities. I am human. I am important. I should not have to be stranded because of it, that I stopped my nails, “Wilkinson writes freely translated into Finnish.

The petition has currently collected nearly 400,000 names and more are coming all the time.