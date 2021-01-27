Nyt.fi | 17-year-old Olivia Rodrigo would shoot at the top of playlists with a song about a driver’s license – Such is the singer-actress Rodrigo, who quickly became a star

In January, the Disney star released their debut single, which grew into a chart hit.

Californian Olivia Rodrigon, 17, life changed in a few weeks. On January 8, the singer-actress released her debut single Drivers License, which quickly became an international chart hit.

The song went up in a week Billboard Hot 100 number one on the list and broke the records of many music streaming services such as Spotify and Amazon Music.

“This has been the craziest week of my life,” the 17-year-old artist says The New York Times in an interview.

“My whole life changed in an instant,” he continues.

Drivers License for example, on January 11, Spotify broke the record for the most streamed song during the day, which is not, for example, a Christmas carol (eng. non-holiday song) when the song was listened to more than 15.7 million times. The next day, it broke its own record with more than 17 million listens.

The song has also risen to be the most listened-to song on Spotify Finland’s top list, and Finnish radio channels have also included it in their playlists.

Despite her hit song, Olivia Rodrigo is an artist unknown to the general public.

In social media, many have wondered how an unknown artist has managed to beat well-known artists such as Taylor Swiftin, Justin Bieberin and The Weeknd, List hits.

Rodrigo has previously been known for his roles in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark (2016–2019) and a drama series published on Disney + High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-), in which he plays Nini Salazar-Roberts. The drama series follows high school-aged theater youth who participate High School Musical for the production of a musical made from films.

The first production season of the series, which received a monstrous name, was released in November 2019. The series, which was only available on the Disney + service, received less attention in Finland, as the streaming service did not arrive in Finland until September 2020.

In the United States, the series has received mostly positive reviews and last year won the GLAAD Media Award for Best Children and Youth Series. USA Today: n the review found the series to be a love letter to high school theater productions. Insiderin it is estimated, however, that the series lacked the same energy as the originals High School Musical movies.

Disney has announced that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns in periods of the second production season, but the coronavirus has moved a series of descriptions.

The Drivers License, which has become a chart hit, is a pop ballad about resignation, heartache and a driver’s license.

Its narrator sings that she got a driver’s license last week and could finally drive her boyfriend to the house, but they’re no longer together. So the singer just drives in the suburbs and cries because she misses her ex.

“I got my driver’s license last week

Just like we always talked about

(…)

But today I drove through the Suburbs

Crying ’cause you weren’t around“

The song seems to appeal to many. For example The New York Times critic Jon Caramanica wrote that the song is in every way a modern and successful pop song, combining a gloomy melodrama, a soft singing voice and sharp imagery.

In the United States, obtaining a driver’s license often represents a new kind of freedom and independence for young people. The song combines the first heartache with a driving license representing adulthood. Rodrigo says In an interview with Voguethat wrote the song half a year ago together with the producer Dan Nigron with.

And yes: the song was written the same year the artist received his driver’s license.

Last year, Rodrigo signed a record deal with Interscope Records and Geffen Records. Although Drivers License is Rodrigo’s debut single, it’s not the first time music has been released from him.

From what he wrote and presented last year All I Want song became High School Musical: The Musical: The Series series most popular.

Several celebrities have shown their love for Rodrigo’s new song in Some. Taylor Swift, for example, congratulated Rodrigo on Instagram as the song topped the charts. Star of Tiktok Charli D’Amelio has released a dance video of the song.

The song has also received more lift from the gossip moving around it.

Fans have speculated the song will tell Rodrigo High School Musical series counterpart Joshua from Bassett. The couple has been speculated to be dating last year. After the supposed separation, Basset has been seen alongside another Disney star and singer Sabrina Carpenterin with.

Drivers License In the song, Rodrigo sings about a “blonde girl” whose fans have speculated to be Carpenter. The stars have not confirmed speculation, however Gossip spread from Tiktok have, in any case, given the trio plenty of visibility.

Basset and Carpenter have also released new music since the beginning of the year.