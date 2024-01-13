Most of the Houthis' offensive capabilities remained intact after US-led airstrikes. At the same time, according to officials, the strikes undermined the group’s ability to carry out sophisticated missile and drone attacks, writes January 13 The New York Times (NYT).

U.S.-led airstrikes on Thursday and Friday against targets in Yemen controlled by the Houthi militia damaged or destroyed about 90% of the targets, but the group retained about three-quarters of its ability to fire missiles and drones at ships transiting the Red Sea, it said. NYT two American officials.

President Joe Biden's administration and allies seeking to keep the Iran-backed Houthis from retaliating and securing critical shipping routes between Europe and Asia are facing significant challenges – identifying Houthi targets has proven more challenging than expected.

U.S. and other Western intelligence agencies have not spent significant time or resources in recent years collecting data on the locations of air defenses, command centers, ammunition depots, and drone and missile storage and production facilities, officials said.

The top US military officer, Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, director of the Joint Forces Staff, said on Jan. 12 that the strikes achieved their goal of crippling the Houthis' ability to conduct sophisticated drone and missile attacks.

But two U.S. officials warned the next day that the strikes damaged or destroyed only 20% to 30% of the Houthis' offensive capabilities, most of which are installed on mobile platforms and can be moved or hidden.

The general and two U.S. officials said they were preparing for a retaliatory attack from the Houthis once they determined how much firepower they had left and developed a plan of attack. Although one official noted that the Houthis appear to be divided on how to respond to US attacks and whether to do so.

On January 12, Russia condemned the US and British strikes on Yemen and called them illegitimate. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry called this attack a threat to peace and security. In connection with this, Russia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, at which Russian Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya called the attacks by the United States and its allies on Yemen an armed aggression that has nothing to do with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

That day, the American president, in a letter to Congress, described in detail the reasons for the airstrikes in Yemen and said that “actions appropriate to the situation” had been taken. Thus, the United States and allies have taken necessary and proportionate measures in accordance with international law, he emphasized.

Also on January 12, a Pentagon spokesman provided details about the night strike in Yemen. The US and allies struck nearly 30 different Yemeni targets overnight, using more than 150 munitions. However, the US does not expect a large number of casualties as a result of airstrikes, since the attacked targets were located in uninhabited areas.

Since November 2023, Houthi rebels have begun attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to protest Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip. Against this background, on the night of January 12, the United States and Great Britain launched an attack on Houthi targets, allegedly to protect shipping. Strikes with fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles were carried out in areas of the country controlled by the movement. The White House called the strikes a response to “unprecedented Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea” and noted that the attack was defensive in nature.

A repeated US attack on Houthi positions in Yemen became known on January 13. The Pentagon called the Houthi radar the target of a new attack on Yemen.

According to Hussein al-Ezzi, Deputy Foreign Minister in the Ansar Allah government, the US and UK will pay for the attack.