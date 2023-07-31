A critic of changes in Israeli law, the newspaper cites cases in which the Judiciary’s role is questioned; Brazil appears on the list, but NYT is imprecise when saying what actions would have been taken to prevent judges from working

the american newspaper The New York Times published a report this Sunday (July 30, 2023) on the law approved last Monday (July 24, 2023) by the Israeli Parliament that reduces the power of the country’s Judiciary.

The text “Too Much at Stake in Israel for the Supreme Court: The Fate of Democracy”written by journalist Emily Bazelon, employee of the new york timeis a senior researcher at the Yale University School of Law, raises questions about the position taken by the Supreme Court of Israel regarding the possible reduction of its powers, when, on Wednesday (July 26), it announced that it will analyze the appeal requests against the judicial reform.

In this context, the text cites other countries in which the role of the Judiciary was questioned. Among them, Brazil. When talking about the Brazilian case, the North American newspaper quotes the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

The text of NYTimes contains inaccuracies. He states that the Brazilian Judiciary was “under threat”, when there was never a real risk of judges being prevented from working. It also says that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “went after” (“went after”) of the Federal Supreme Court without specifying exactly what he wanted to inform: whether the former president was critical or whether he pursued the Judiciary with practical and illegal measures (this last hypothesis did not happen).

In a flattering and uncritical tone, the NYTimes he wrote: “In the campaign for the 2022 election in Brazil, Moraes, who was also responsible for the elections [presidente do TSE]ordered the removal of thousands of posts on social networks to stop the spread of false information and took other extraordinary measures to stop Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic attacks, which ended up defeated by voters“.

At no point does the report detail what Moraes’ decisions were or whether some of the Brazilian minister’s vetoes of posts on social networks would be accepted under US law or whether they would be considered acts of censorship. Without elaborating or explaining, the newspaper only says that some praised Moraes as “savior of Brazil’s young democracy” and others argued that the magistrate was “too far away”. Readers do not receive any objective information to form a value judgment about the Brazilian case. The way it was written, the text has a clearly pro-Moraes bias.

According to Bazelon, after the approval of the law, the Supreme Court of Israel “has made a difficult choice for herself.” and asks: “[A Corte] iWill you directly confront the elected powers of government by overturning the law? Or will he, instead, govern in a way that avoids a constitutional crisis?”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced the bill to reform the judiciary in January after a Supreme Court decision forced him to ask for the resignation of his political ally and minister Aryeh Deri, convicted of tax fraud in 2022 .

The 1st part of the law, approved by 64 votes in favor and none against, prohibits the Supreme Court from reviewing government decisions based on the “principle of reasonableness”. This is a legal tool where a decision is considered “irrational” if the court determines that not all relevant factors were considered or if each factor was not given adequate weight.

The concept was often used by judges to block ministerial appointments and challenge planning decisions, among other Israeli government measures.