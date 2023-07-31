The newspaper mentioned the minister’s decisions when talking about the new Israeli law that limits the power of the Supreme Court in the country

the american newspaper The New York Times quoted the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes as an example in a report that addresses the new Israeli law, the 1st part of which was approved last Monday (July 24, 2023) by the country’s Parliament and which reduces the power of its Judiciary.

Entitled of “Too Much at Stake in Israel for the Supreme Court: The Fate of Democracy”written by journalist Emily Bazelon, senior researcher at the Yale University School of Law, the text raises questions about the position taken by the Supreme Court of Israel regarding the possible reduction of its powers, when, on Wednesday (July 26), announced that it will review appeal requests against judicial reform.



Reprint: The New York Times Print of the online edition of the article published this Sunday (July 30, 2023) by the North American newspaper

According to the journalist of NYTas of this announcement, the Supreme Court “has made a difficult choice for herself.” and asks: “[a Corte] Will it directly confront the elected powers of government by overturning the law? Or will he, instead, govern in a way that avoids a constitutional crisis?”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced the bill to reform the judiciary in January after a Supreme Court decision forced him to ask for the resignation of his political ally and minister Aryeh Deri, convicted of tax fraud in 2022 .

Part 1 of the law, passed by 64 votes in favor and none against, prohibits the Supreme Court from reviewing government decisions based on the “principle of reasonableness” – a legal tool where a decision is deemed “unreasonable” if the court determines that not all relevant factors were considered or if adequate weight was not given to each factor.

The concept was often used by judges to block ministerial appointments and challenge planning decisions, among other Israeli government measures.

When discussing situations, in other countries, in which the Judiciary “responded to attacks on its independence”, Bazelon cites a norm presented by Moraes to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), of which he is president, which allowed the Court to order the exclusion of content considered false or out of context about the electoral process from social networks.

The rule gave more power to the Court, since it allowed ex officio exclusion, that is, without the need for an external initiative. The objective was to prevent the spread of misinformation or content that the TSE defined as irregular.

The journalist also states that,Brazil, “judicial independence was threatened but survived after reaching the other side of a crucial election”in reference to the 2022 election, in which the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) won Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round.

She still saysin addition to the aforementioned decision, Moraes “took other extraordinary measures to stop Bolsonaro’s anti-democratic attacks.”.

OTHER REPERCUSSIONS OF THE NYT

This is not the 1st time that the New York Times echoes facts of Brazilian politics. In October 2022, the North American daily had already reported the decision of the TSE on the removal of content considered false from social networksstating that Brazil “became a test case in a growing global debate about how far to go in the fight against false and misleading news”.

In July, the newspaper also published an article talking about the “harsh shock” received by Bolsonaro when the TSE made him ineligible for 8 years. The author of the text, correspondent Jack Nicas, questions why Donal Trump, former US president, has not had similar punishment, even facing criminal charges.

In the most recent example, there was also repercussion in the newspaper about the decision of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, not to extradite the alleged Russian spy who pretended to be a Brazilian in the US, Sergey Cherkasov. According to Dino, he will remain imprisoned in Brazil.