NYT: Azovstal factory site ‘intensely’ bombed

The site of the Azovstal factory in the Ukrainian port city of Marieopol was ‘intensely’ bombed on Wednesday, reports The New York Times based on satellite images. On the images are blackened buildings to see.

Also on a video showing the BBC Heavy explosions and clouds of smoke can be seen above the complex, where Ukrainian fighters still resist the Russian capture of the city. The British broadcaster has not been able to independently verify the images, but assumes that the video was recorded on Wednesday.

Ukraine reported during the daytime on Wednesday that Russian soldiers had entered the Azovstal factory site, but the Kremlin denied that. Moscow announced a ceasefire on May 5, 6 and 7 to evacuate civilians from the factory on Wednesday evening. An evacuation attempt was successful on Tuesday. Then 101 people from the complex were taken to safety in the city of Zaporizhzhya.