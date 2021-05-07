Possible contamination of the vaccine from COVID-19 by the American company Johnson & Johnson may become the basis for the rejection of about 70 million doses of the drug. On Thursday, May 6, the newspaper reports. New York Times with reference to sources.

Earlier, at a plant in Baltimore, during the production, the ingredients of two antioxidant vaccines were mixed up, as a result of which 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson were spoiled.

As noted by the government source of the publication, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is concerned about possible contamination of other batches that were produced at the same time as the spoiled one. Now the regulator is considering the use of about 70 million doses of Johnson & Johnson produced at this plant.

According to the newspaper, the total number of suspicious doses of the drug that arrived in the EU, Canada and South Africa is between six and nine million.

On April 23, an expert council under the US medical regulator recommended the resumption of vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection with Jonson & Jonson. The experts indicated that a warning about the risk of rare but serious thrombosis should be added when the vaccine is resumed.

At the same time, the survey, the results of which were published on April 26, showed that less than half of the surveyed US residents found the vaccine against the coronavirus of the American company Johnson & Johnson relatively safe.

Earlier, on April 9, in the United States, three Jonson & Jonson coronavirus vaccination centers located in North Carolina were temporarily closed due to the identification of side effects in 26 people after using the vaccine.

After using the drug, four people were admitted to hospitals for further examination. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described fainting as not uncommon after vaccination.

Prior to that, on March 17, the World Health Organization (WHO) strategic advisory group on immunization recommended careful monitoring of potential side effects from Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, including allergic reactions and bleeding problems.