The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are returning to the old counteroffensive tactics: the reason for this was the ineffectiveness of the Western method of warfare. It is reported on August 2 The New York Times (NYT) with reference to interlocutors in the US administration.

According to sources of the publication, the Ukrainians, who were trained in the West, failed to advance on the battlefield due to minefields. For the same reason, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine postponed offensive actions, as a result of which they lost their tactical advantage.

Now Ukrainian troops, who have been trained in Western countries, are returning to the old tactics, which are focused “on wearing down Russian forces with artillery strikes and long-range missiles.” It is noteworthy that the second wave of Ukrainian military units trained in the West, as a rule, launch only minor attacks.

Such an approach to the conduct of hostilities, according to journalists, makes foreign representatives “question about the quality of training of Ukrainians.”

In addition, the West tends to believe that the tactics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are too costly in terms of ammunition consumption, which can lead to the depletion of the ammunition stocks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the eve of the publication Politico reported that the allies of Kyiv are disappointed in the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian army. According to representatives of the US Department of Defense, cited by the newspaper, the latest attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not bring significant results.

Prior to that, on July 31, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in July amounted to more than 20 thousand military men. In addition, according to the minister, Ukrainian troops are suffering losses in equipment, including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 40 American M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery mounts from the UK, USA, Germany, France and Poland.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.